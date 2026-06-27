WATCH: Bizarre FIFA World Cup Moment As Paraguay Footballer 'Steals' Referee's Watch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Paraguayan midfielder Matías Galarza found referee's lost watch.

Referee Ivan Barton dropped watch separating scuffling players.

Galarza briefly wore the watch before returning it.

Incident provided a light-hearted, amusing moment during match.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Paraguay midfielder Matías Galarza produced an unforgettable moment during his country's World Cup encounter against Turkey over the weekend by finding the match referee's lost watch on the playing surface. The talented goalscorer discovered the missing piece of officiating equipment on the turf before cheekily deciding to try the item on his wrist for size in full view.

Bizarre Mid-Match Discovery

The unusual sequence of events started when central match official Ivan Barton accidentally dropped his wrist watch whilst attempting to separate a heated physical scuffle between the two sets of players.

WATCH: Matías Galarza 'Steals' Referee's Watch

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The intense confrontation between the international squads erupted on the field just moments before the half-time whistle, causing temporary disciplinary chaos that the officiating team had to settle quickly.

Galarza had already stamped his authority on the competitive international fixture by scoring the decisive winning goal against the Turkish defensive unit to secure a crucial victory for his country.

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Escaping Disciplinary Action

The cheeky midfield player surprisingly avoided any strict secondary disciplinary action from the match officials for his humorous antics on the pitch, despite having picked up an earlier caution.

The Paraguayan international kept hold of the item briefly before returning it to its rightful owner. He safely handed the watch back to Barton a few minutes after the event.

The unique incident provided a light-hearted moment of comedy during an otherwise high-stakes international tournament environment, leaving spectators and commentators thoroughly amused by the mid-game wardrobe trial.

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