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English NewsSportsFootballWATCH: Bizarre FIFA World Cup Moment As Paraguay Footballer 'Steals' Referee's Watch

WATCH: Bizarre FIFA World Cup Moment As Paraguay Footballer 'Steals' Referee's Watch

FIFA World Cup 2026: Paraguay midfielder Matias Galarza scored the winning goal against Turkey before finding and trying on referee Ivan Barton's lost watch during their World Cup clash.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 27 Jun 2026 02:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Paraguayan midfielder Matías Galarza found referee's lost watch.
  • Referee Ivan Barton dropped watch separating scuffling players.
  • Galarza briefly wore the watch before returning it.
  • Incident provided a light-hearted, amusing moment during match.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Paraguay midfielder Matías Galarza produced an unforgettable moment during his country's World Cup encounter against Turkey over the weekend by finding the match referee's lost watch on the playing surface. The talented goalscorer discovered the missing piece of officiating equipment on the turf before cheekily deciding to try the item on his wrist for size in full view.

Bizarre Mid-Match Discovery

The unusual sequence of events started when central match official Ivan Barton accidentally dropped his wrist watch whilst attempting to separate a heated physical scuffle between the two sets of players.

WATCH: Matías Galarza 'Steals' Referee's Watch

 
 
 
 
 
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The intense confrontation between the international squads erupted on the field just moments before the half-time whistle, causing temporary disciplinary chaos that the officiating team had to settle quickly.

Galarza had already stamped his authority on the competitive international fixture by scoring the decisive winning goal against the Turkish defensive unit to secure a crucial victory for his country.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Heartbreak For Iran As VAR Denies Goal In Crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 Match

Escaping Disciplinary Action

The cheeky midfield player surprisingly avoided any strict secondary disciplinary action from the match officials for his humorous antics on the pitch, despite having picked up an earlier caution.

The Paraguayan international kept hold of the item briefly before returning it to its rightful owner. He safely handed the watch back to Barton a few minutes after the event.

The unique incident provided a light-hearted moment of comedy during an otherwise high-stakes international tournament environment, leaving spectators and commentators thoroughly amused by the mid-game wardrobe trial.

&

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Matías Galarza find during the match?

Matías Galarza, a Paraguay midfielder, found the match referee's lost watch on the playing surface. He discovered it after the official accidentally dropped it.

How did the referee lose his watch?

Central match official Ivan Barton accidentally dropped his wrist watch during a heated physical scuffle between the two sets of players. This happened just before the half-time whistle.

Was Matías Galarza disciplined for trying on the watch?

No, Galarza surprisingly avoided any strict secondary disciplinary action for his humorous antics. He briefly kept the item before returning it safely to the referee.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Jun 2026 02:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
FIFA World Cup 2026 Latest News FIFA World CUp 2026 Matias Galarza Steals Referee's Watch Paraguay Vs Turkey Highlights
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