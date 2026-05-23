Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsFootballBig Update On FIFA World Cup 2026 Telecast Rights In India; Official Announcement Likely Next Week

Big Update On FIFA World Cup 2026 Telecast Rights In India; Official Announcement Likely Next Week

Fans are now officially guaranteed comprehensive live access to all 104 matches of the mega-event.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 23 May 2026 02:53 PM (IST)

Indian football enthusiasts can finally breathe a massive sigh of relief. Following months of anxious waiting, commercial standoffs, and mounting uncertainty, India is on the verge of officially securing the broadcasting rights for FIFA World Cup 2026, NDTV reported.

According to the report, FIFA is finalizing a media rights agreement for the Indian subcontinent valued between USD 30 million and USD 35 million, with a formal public announcement scheduled for next week.

Also on ABP Live | Instagram Post By Travis Head Adds Twist To Virat Kohli Handshake Controversy

Major Breakthrough for Fans

The upcoming agreement entirely eliminates the looming threat of a total broadcast blackout in India. Fans are now officially guaranteed comprehensive live access to all 104 matches of the mega-event.

The timing is incredibly significant given the historic scale of the tournament, which kicks off on June 11, 2026. Jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, this edition marks a massive expansion from 32 to 48 competing nations, effectively transforming it into the largest, most matches-heavy World Cup ever organized.

Also on ABP Live | Mohammad Amir’s IPL Dream: Here’s What He Said After Citizenship Switch

Inside FIFA's Flexible Commercial Realignment

The closure of the deal highlights a notable shift in FIFA's commercial strategy, particularly when dealing with massive Asian consumer markets where European club football has a massive following.

Initially, negotiations in India were gridlocked because local networks - heavily invested in multi-million dollar cricket properties - refused to meet FIFA's steep initial valuation.

To bridge the gap, football’s governing body adopted a more flexible approach, similar to its strategy in China, where media rights were reportedly licensed at an 80 percent discount compared to previous tournament cycles. By settling on the $30-35 million mark, FIFA successfully secured a footprint in one of the world's most rapidly expanding digital sports landscapes.

Also on ABP Live | Chennai Super Kings' Emotional Send-Off For Vijay Shankar Goes Viral

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 23 May 2026 02:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 Telecast In India
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Football
Fans Upset Over Lisa's FIFA World Cup 2026 Anthem 'Goals' - Here's Why
Fans Upset Over Lisa's FIFA World Cup 2026 Anthem 'Goals' - Here's Why
Football
FIFA World Cup 2026 On YouTube In India? All You Need To Know
FIFA World Cup 2026 On YouTube In India? All You Need To Know
Football
How To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming In India
How To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming In India
Football
Empty Hotel Rooms Raise Alarm Before FIFA World Cup 2026 In USA
Empty Hotel Rooms Raise Alarm Before FIFA World Cup 2026 In USA
Advertisement

Videos

WEATHER ALERT: Severe Heatwave Grips Bihar and North India, Heat Alert Issued in 14 Districts
BREAKING NEWS: Akhilesh Yadav slams UP government over electricity crisis
Breaking: Ajay Rai Claims Viral Abusive Video Against PM Modi is AI-Generated
BREAKING NEWS: Marco Rubio lands in Delhi for high-level diplomatic visit
BREAKING NEWS: High Court orders second postmortem in Twisha Sharma case
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Great Nicobar: India’s Strategic Frontier In The Indian Ocean
Opinion
Embed widget