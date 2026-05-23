Indian football enthusiasts can finally breathe a massive sigh of relief. Following months of anxious waiting, commercial standoffs, and mounting uncertainty, India is on the verge of officially securing the broadcasting rights for FIFA World Cup 2026, NDTV reported.

According to the report, FIFA is finalizing a media rights agreement for the Indian subcontinent valued between USD 30 million and USD 35 million, with a formal public announcement scheduled for next week.

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Major Breakthrough for Fans

The upcoming agreement entirely eliminates the looming threat of a total broadcast blackout in India. Fans are now officially guaranteed comprehensive live access to all 104 matches of the mega-event.

The timing is incredibly significant given the historic scale of the tournament, which kicks off on June 11, 2026. Jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, this edition marks a massive expansion from 32 to 48 competing nations, effectively transforming it into the largest, most matches-heavy World Cup ever organized.

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Inside FIFA's Flexible Commercial Realignment

The closure of the deal highlights a notable shift in FIFA's commercial strategy, particularly when dealing with massive Asian consumer markets where European club football has a massive following.

Initially, negotiations in India were gridlocked because local networks - heavily invested in multi-million dollar cricket properties - refused to meet FIFA's steep initial valuation.

To bridge the gap, football’s governing body adopted a more flexible approach, similar to its strategy in China, where media rights were reportedly licensed at an 80 percent discount compared to previous tournament cycles. By settling on the $30-35 million mark, FIFA successfully secured a footprint in one of the world's most rapidly expanding digital sports landscapes.

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