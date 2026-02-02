Bengaluru FC Statement Reveals Major Player Call Ahead Of ISL 2026 Season

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Indian football had been in a turbulent spot, especially with the Indian Super League (ISL) getting delayed amid the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) contract-expiration row.

There has been some positivity with the league now finally set to start, and a major call has been taken by Bengaluru FC players as revealed in an official statement by club owner, Parth Jindal of JSW.

The statement reveals that Bengaluru FC's first team players have decided to take a pay cut, expressing gratitude over this tough decision.

"I am grateful to all the First Team players who have agreed to reduce their remuneration during this phase. Without a doubt, this was one of the toughest decisions we have had to make as a club, and I truly appreciate that the players that have made this sacrifice in the best interests of the club and the sport."

Why Was ISL 2026 Delayed?

The 2026 ISL season faced delays due to a contractual dispute between the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the league’s operating body.

The disagreement arose over the expiry of FSDL’s current contract and negotiations for the next term, covering governance, commercial rights, and league management responsibilities.

This uncertainty affected scheduling, player registrations, and club preparations, forcing the league’s postponement. Once the AIFF and FSDL reached a mutually acceptable agreement, the path was cleared for the season to begin, allowing clubs such as Bengaluru FC to finalise player commitments and ready themselves for the 2026 campaign.

Has Bengaluru FC Ever Won ISL?

Bengaluru FC was formed back in 2013, but only debuted in the ISL in the 2017-18 season, topping the table in what was a very impressive run.

They even reached the final, but missed out on the trophy, losing 3-2 to Chennaiyin FC.

Nevertheless, 'The Blues' would come back stronger the following season, topping the points table yet again, and going on to lift their maiden title.