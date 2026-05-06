Bayern Munich vs PSG Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch UCL Semi-Final Clash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bayern Munich faces PSG in a Champions League semi-final second leg.

PSG won the first leg 5-4 in a high-scoring match.

The match will be streamed on Sony LIV and aired on Sony Sports.

Bayern Munich vs PSG: With Arsenal having qualified for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League final after defeating Atletico Madrid, it is time to see who they will lock horns with for the coveted trophy. Bayern Munich will take on Paris Saint-Germain at their home, the Allianz Arena, which has been a daunting venue for visiting teams. The first leg of this tie was a goal fest in Paris, finishing 5-4 in favour of the home side. Fans would expect and hope for nothing less than what was offered in that fixture, and here's where they can catch all the action.

Bayern Munich vs PSG: Live Streaming & TV Broadcast Info

Bayern Munich vs PSG UCL Semi-Final second leg will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

As for the Television broadcast, the high-stakes clash will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network TV channels.

UCL Semi-Final: Match Timing

The Bayern Munich vs PSG UCL Semi-Final second-leg is scheduled to star at 12:30 AM IST on May 7, 2026.

Football games usually go on for around two hours, and given the teams in play tonight, fans can expect two action-packed hours.

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Bayern Munich vs PSG: 1st Leg Summary

Paris Saint-Germain edged Bayern Munich 5-4 in a breathtaking first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final at Parc des Princes.

Harry Kane opened the scoring from the penalty spot, but PSG responded with attacking flair. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembélé each struck twice, while João Neves added a powerful header as the hosts surged into a commanding 5-2 lead.

Bayern showed resilience, however, with Michael Olise impressing throughout and helping spark a late revival. Dayot Upamecano and Luis Díaz both scored to reduce the deficit and keep the contest alive.

Despite PSG’s attacking dominance, Bayern’s late push ensures the tie remains finely balanced ahead of the return leg in Germany, setting up an intriguing second encounter.