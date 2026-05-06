The match will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website. It will also be aired live on the Sony Sports Network TV channels.
Bayern Munich vs PSG Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch UCL Semi-Final Clash
PSG edged Bayern Munich 5-4 in a thrilling Champions League semi-final first leg, with late drama keeping the tie alive ahead of a high-stakes second leg in Germany.
- Bayern Munich faces PSG in a Champions League semi-final second leg.
- PSG won the first leg 5-4 in a high-scoring match.
- The match will be streamed on Sony LIV and aired on Sony Sports.
Bayern Munich vs PSG: With Arsenal having qualified for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League final after defeating Atletico Madrid, it is time to see who they will lock horns with for the coveted trophy. Bayern Munich will take on Paris Saint-Germain at their home, the Allianz Arena, which has been a daunting venue for visiting teams. The first leg of this tie was a goal fest in Paris, finishing 5-4 in favour of the home side. Fans would expect and hope for nothing less than what was offered in that fixture, and here's where they can catch all the action.
Bayern Munich vs PSG: Live Streaming & TV Broadcast Info
Bayern Munich vs PSG UCL Semi-Final second leg will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.
As for the Television broadcast, the high-stakes clash will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network TV channels.
UCL Semi-Final: Match Timing
The Bayern Munich vs PSG UCL Semi-Final second-leg is scheduled to star at 12:30 AM IST on May 7, 2026.
Football games usually go on for around two hours, and given the teams in play tonight, fans can expect two action-packed hours.
Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026 On DD Sports? Latest Broadcast Update For India
Bayern Munich vs PSG: 1st Leg Summary
Paris Saint-Germain edged Bayern Munich 5-4 in a breathtaking first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final at Parc des Princes.
Harry Kane opened the scoring from the penalty spot, but PSG responded with attacking flair. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembélé each struck twice, while João Neves added a powerful header as the hosts surged into a commanding 5-2 lead.
Bayern showed resilience, however, with Michael Olise impressing throughout and helping spark a late revival. Dayot Upamecano and Luis Díaz both scored to reduce the deficit and keep the contest alive.
Despite PSG’s attacking dominance, Bayern’s late push ensures the tie remains finely balanced ahead of the return leg in Germany, setting up an intriguing second encounter.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Where can I watch the Bayern Munich vs PSG Champions League semi-final second leg?
What time is the Bayern Munich vs PSG Champions League semi-final second leg?
The second leg is scheduled to start at 12:30 AM IST on May 7, 2026. The game is expected to be an action-packed two hours.
What was the score of the first leg between Bayern Munich and PSG?
Paris Saint-Germain won the first leg 5-4 against Bayern Munich at Parc des Princes. The match was a high-scoring affair with several impressive goals.
Who scored for PSG in the first leg?
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembélé each scored twice for PSG. João Neves also contributed with a powerful header.