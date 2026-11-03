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English NewsSportsFootballWATCH: Bayern Munich Star Harry Kane Mentions Virat Kohli In Ballon D'Or Question

WATCH: Bayern Munich Star Harry Kane Mentions Virat Kohli In Ballon D'Or Question

Harry Kane mentioned Virat Kohli alongside David Beckham and Tom Brady when asked about the star-studded messages he received after his Ballon d’Or triumph.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 03 Nov 2026 04:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Harry Kane mentioned Virat Kohli in Ballon d'Or question.
  • Kane also cited Beckham and Brady among well-wishers.
  • Kohli personally congratulated Kane on X for his award.

England football captain and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane had a special name from the cricketing world to share when he was asked about the messages he received following his Ballon d’Or triumph. The stroler mentioned former India captain Virat Kohli alongside some of the biggest sporting personalities in the world. Kane was speaking during a recent press conference when a question about the congratulatory messages he had received prompted him to recall a few notable names.

Among those he mentioned were football legend David Beckham, NFL great Tom Brady and Kohli.

Harry Kane Mentions Virat Kohli Alongside Beckham & Brady

During a recent press conference, Kane was asked about any congratulatory message in particular that had left him starstruck.

While he said he wouldn't describe himself as starstruck, he made it clear that messages from sporting figures he admired meant a great deal to him.

"I don't know about starstruck, you know, I had a lot of people I look up to message me, people like David Bekham, who is a big idol of mine, Tom Brady, Virat Kohli, you know, a lot of sports people I really admire,"

Read More: Virat Kohli Just 139 Runs Away From Sachin Tendulkar's Massive Record

Kohli's mention stood out, bringing together two of the most recognisable names from international cricket and football.

The Indian batting star had personally congratulated Kane after his award win, sharing a heartfelt message on X.

"Harry, my friend, you deserve every bit of this award for your resilience, hard work and honesty with which you've carried yourself through all these years playing football at the top. Really happy for you. God bless you and your family. They must all be very proud of you, as you would be of your own journey. My best wishes always. Congratulations."

Kane & Kohli Have Met In Person

The connection between the two athletes goes beyond this instance.

Kane and Kohli have met previously, when the English striker was still playing for London club Tottenham Hotspur.

Kane has also shown an interest in cricket, having congratulated Royal Challengers Bengaluru on social media after their IPL success.

The Bayern Munich star won the Ballon d’Or ahead of Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal, and Kohli was among the high-profile sporting figures who celebrated his achievement.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who did Harry Kane mention among those who congratulated him on his Ballon d'Or win?

Harry Kane mentioned football legend David Beckham, NFL great Tom Brady, and former India cricket captain Virat Kohli as notable sports personalities who sent him congratulatory messages.

Why did Harry Kane mention Virat Kohli in particular?

Kane mentioned Kohli as one of the sports figures he greatly admires who sent him a congratulatory message after his Ballon d'Or triumph. Kohli had personally congratulated Kane on X.

What did Virat Kohli say in his congratulatory message to Harry Kane?

Kohli congratulated Kane on X, praising his resilience, hard work, and honesty throughout his career. He expressed happiness for Kane's achievement and sent his best wishes.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Nov 2026 04:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
RCB Ballon D'or IPL Harry Kane VIrat Kohli
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