WATCH: Bayern Munich Star Harry Kane Mentions Virat Kohli In Ballon D'Or Question

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Harry Kane mentioned Virat Kohli in Ballon d'Or question.

Kane also cited Beckham and Brady among well-wishers.

Kohli personally congratulated Kane on X for his award.

England football captain and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane had a special name from the cricketing world to share when he was asked about the messages he received following his Ballon d’Or triumph. The stroler mentioned former India captain Virat Kohli alongside some of the biggest sporting personalities in the world. Kane was speaking during a recent press conference when a question about the congratulatory messages he had received prompted him to recall a few notable names.

Among those he mentioned were football legend David Beckham, NFL great Tom Brady and Kohli.

Harry Kane Mentions Virat Kohli Alongside Beckham & Brady

Q. Of all the congratulatory messages you've received, which one left you most starstruck?



A. People like David Beckham, who is a big idol of mine. Tom Brady, Virat Kohli, you know..a lot of sports people I really admire

— Harry Kane pic.twitter.com/tVKbUdhv5W — Gaurav (@Melbourne__82) November 3, 2026

During a recent press conference, Kane was asked about any congratulatory message in particular that had left him starstruck.

While he said he wouldn't describe himself as starstruck, he made it clear that messages from sporting figures he admired meant a great deal to him.

"I don't know about starstruck, you know, I had a lot of people I look up to message me, people like David Bekham, who is a big idol of mine, Tom Brady, Virat Kohli, you know, a lot of sports people I really admire,"

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Kohli's mention stood out, bringing together two of the most recognisable names from international cricket and football.

The Indian batting star had personally congratulated Kane after his award win, sharing a heartfelt message on X.

"Harry, my friend, you deserve every bit of this award for your resilience, hard work and honesty with which you've carried yourself through all these years playing football at the top. Really happy for you. God bless you and your family. They must all be very proud of you, as you would be of your own journey. My best wishes always. Congratulations."

Kane & Kohli Have Met In Person

The connection between the two athletes goes beyond this instance.

Kane and Kohli have met previously, when the English striker was still playing for London club Tottenham Hotspur.

Kane has also shown an interest in cricket, having congratulated Royal Challengers Bengaluru on social media after their IPL success.

The Bayern Munich star won the Ballon d’Or ahead of Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal, and Kohli was among the high-profile sporting figures who celebrated his achievement.