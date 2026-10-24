Bayern Munich Head Coach & Belgium Legend Vincent Kompany Hospitalised After Collapsing

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vincent Kompany hospitalized after collapsing.

Bayern confirmed illness, ongoing medical examinations, and care.

Coaching staff will temporarily manage team during his recovery.

Vincent Kompany Hospitalized: Bayern Munich have confirmed that head coach Vincent Kompany is receiving medical attention in hospital after falling ill and collapsing while attending a training session on Friday. The 40-year-old Belgium legend had reportedly been dealing with a viral infection over the past week, with symptoms affecting his legs. Despite the illness, Kompany was present on the touchline for Bayern’s UEFA Champions League clash with Arsenal on Wednesday.

Bayern Provide Update On Kompany’s Condition

The incident occurred as Kompany watched the club’s reserve side train.

Bayern have said that he required medical treatment and will undergo further examinations, while his coaching staff temporarily take responsibility for the first team’s training sessions and matches.

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In a statement, the German champions confirmed the incident and outlined the next steps for their manager’s care.

"Vincent Kompany required medical treatment on Friday after falling ill during FC Bayern's reserve team training session. The first-team coach was watching the second team's session. Kompany will undergo further examinations in hospital and remain under medical care. In the meantime, his coaching staff will take charge of training and matches,"

The club has not provided further details about the examinations.

Max Eberl Puts Manager’s Health First

Bayern director of sport Max Eberl, speaking as quoted by ESPN, stressed that Kompany’s well-being would take precedence over the club’s immediate football commitments.

"Vincent Kompany's health is our top priority. We at FC Bayern will do everything we can to ensure he makes a speedy recovery."

Eberl also indicated that the club would give Kompany the time required to recover, saying he would be given "all the time he needs."

Kompany arrived at Bayern in 2024 after managing Burnley. Since taking charge, he has won the German league twice, while his team also reached the Champions League semifinals and lifted the German Cup last season.

With further medical updates awaited, Bayern’s immediate focus seemingly remains on Kompany’s recovery.