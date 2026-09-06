Lamine Yamal Runs Riot! Barcelona Thrash Valencia 5-0 To Keep Perfect La Liga Record

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom FC Barcelona secured a dominant 5-0 victory against Valencia.

Lamine Yamal scored two early goals, establishing Barcelona's lead.

Fermin Lopez, Raphinha, Pedri completed the five-goal rout.

Barcelona vs Valencia: FC Barcelona produced another statement performance in La Liga as Hansi Flick’s side stormed to a 5-0 victory over Valencia at Mestalla, maintaining their perfect start to the 2026-27 campaign. The Catalan giants have now won all four of their league matches, putting them at the top of the table with a flawless record. Barcelona’s latest outing was highlighted by a stunning attacking display, with Lamine Yamal scoring twice and Fermin Lopez, Raphinha as well as Pedri also finding the net.

Yamal Stars As Barca Tear Valencia Apart

FC Barcelona needed only a few minutes to establish control. Lamine Yamal opened the scoring in the sixth minute after receiving a pass from Dani Olmo inside the box.

The teenager dribbled beyond his marker before firing a powerful effort into the bottom-right corner.

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Yamal struck again moments later, finishing another flowing move as Barcelona quickly turned the pressure into a commanding advantage.

Fermin Lopez added another before the break, finding the bottom-left corner with a composed finish from the edge of the area.

Barca went into half-time firmly in control, with Valencia struggling to contain the visitors' relentless attacking movement.

Raphinha, Pedri Complete Rout

Barcelona continued their dominance after the interval and extended their lead through Raphinha in the 50th minute.

The Brazilian received a short pass from Fermin, cut inside and unleashed a powerful effort into the bottom-left corner, leaving Valencia's defence with little chance of stopping him.

Pedri then added a fourth in the 79th minute. Dani Olmo picked him out with a horizontal pass, allowing the midfielder to finish neatly into the bottom-left corner.

The final blow came from Yamal in the 84th minute, as the young forward collected another pass from Dani Olmo, danced past his defender and fired home to complete his brace.

The emphatic victory underlined Barcelona’s attacking quality and offered another sign that Flick’s team are firmly establishing themselves as the side to beat early in the new LaLiga season.

With four wins from four matches, Barcelona’s perfect record keeps them at the summit and gives them significant early momentum in their title campaign.