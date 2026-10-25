Indian fans can livestream the match on the FanCode app and website. A pass is required to access the coverage, as there will be no television broadcast in India.
Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch El Clasico In India
Barcelona and Real Madrid meet in a huge El Clasico, but Indian fans face a key viewing question. Check the LaLiga standings and livestream options before kick-off.
- Barcelona, Real Madrid clash in significant La Liga fixture.
- Indian fans can stream El Clasico on FanCode app.
- Barcelona leads La Liga; Real Madrid trails third currently.
El Clasico Live Streaming India: The world will turn its attention to Spain as FC Barcelona prepare to face Real Madrid in another blockbuster El Clasico. Beyond the fierce rivalry and bragging rights, the result could have a major bearing on the early La Liga title race. Barcelona will look to capitalise on home advantage, while Real Madrid arrive with the aim of cutting the gap at the top. For Indian fans, however, there is another important question ahead of kick-off, how can they watch the contest live?
El Clasico Live Streaming In India
El Clasico is scheduled to begin October 26, 1:30 AM IST onwards.
There will be no television broadcast of Barcelona vs Real Madrid in India, as La Liga currently does not have an official TV partner in the country.
However, fans can watch the match via livestream on the FanCode app and website. A pass is required to access the coverage.
Monthly pass: Rs 149
Yearly pass: Rs 1,499
Spanish Football pass: Rs 499 (Covering LaLiga, Copa del Rey and Supercopa matches)
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Viewers should check FanCode’s app or website for the latest availability and pass conditions before the match.
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: La Liga Table Before Clash
Barcelona lead the standings with 27 points from nine matches, according to the table cited in the match preview.
Atletico Madrid are second with 23 points from 10 games, while Real Madrid sit third on 21 points after nine outings.
A win would help Barcelona strengthen their grip on first place. Real Madrid, meanwhile, have an opportunity to move closer to their rivals and inject fresh momentum into their league campaign.
With the season still in its early stages, the Clasico could prove an important marker for both sides.
Key Players To Watch In El Clasico
Barcelona will hope Lamine Yamal and Raphinha can provide attacking spark, while Real Madrid will look towards Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham for inspiration.
The midfield contest will also be tight, though expected to be dominated by Barca due to the presence of Rodri and Pedri.
Los Blancos will look for support from their veteran goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois as well, who has been one of their most clutch players in recent years.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can Indian fans watch the El Clasico match between Barcelona and Real Madrid live?
What are the pass options and costs for watching El Clasico on FanCode in India?
FanCode offers a Monthly pass for Rs 149, a Yearly pass for Rs 1,499, or a Spanish Football pass for Rs 499, which covers LaLiga, Copa del Rey, and Supercopa matches.
What are Barcelona and Real Madrid's standings in La Liga before their El Clasico clash?
Barcelona leads the standings with 27 points from nine matches. Real Madrid is third with 21 points after nine outings.
Which key players should fans look out for in the El Clasico match?
For Barcelona, watch Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Rodri, and Pedri. For Real Madrid, look to Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Thibaut Courtois for inspiration.