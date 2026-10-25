Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch El Clasico In India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Barcelona, Real Madrid clash in significant La Liga fixture.

Indian fans can stream El Clasico on FanCode app.

Barcelona leads La Liga; Real Madrid trails third currently.

El Clasico Live Streaming India: The world will turn its attention to Spain as FC Barcelona prepare to face Real Madrid in another blockbuster El Clasico. Beyond the fierce rivalry and bragging rights, the result could have a major bearing on the early La Liga title race. Barcelona will look to capitalise on home advantage, while Real Madrid arrive with the aim of cutting the gap at the top. For Indian fans, however, there is another important question ahead of kick-off, how can they watch the contest live?

El Clasico Live Streaming In India

El Clasico is scheduled to begin October 26, 1:30 AM IST onwards.

There will be no television broadcast of Barcelona vs Real Madrid in India, as La Liga currently does not have an official TV partner in the country.

However, fans can watch the match via livestream on the FanCode app and website. A pass is required to access the coverage.

Monthly pass: Rs 149

Yearly pass: Rs 1,499

Spanish Football pass: Rs 499 (Covering LaLiga, Copa del Rey and Supercopa matches)

Read More: 'Ooppss': Suryakumar Yadav Reacts After Fan Gets Hit By Baseball At MLBx Mumbai Event

Viewers should check FanCode’s app or website for the latest availability and pass conditions before the match.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: La Liga Table Before Clash

Barcelona lead the standings with 27 points from nine matches, according to the table cited in the match preview.

Atletico Madrid are second with 23 points from 10 games, while Real Madrid sit third on 21 points after nine outings.

A win would help Barcelona strengthen their grip on first place. Real Madrid, meanwhile, have an opportunity to move closer to their rivals and inject fresh momentum into their league campaign.

With the season still in its early stages, the Clasico could prove an important marker for both sides.

Key Players To Watch In El Clasico

Barcelona will hope Lamine Yamal and Raphinha can provide attacking spark, while Real Madrid will look towards Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham for inspiration.

The midfield contest will also be tight, though expected to be dominated by Barca due to the presence of Rodri and Pedri.

Los Blancos will look for support from their veteran goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois as well, who has been one of their most clutch players in recent years.