Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch El Clasico

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Barcelona could clinch La Liga title with El Clasico win.

Live stream available in India via Fancode app/website.

Match kicks off May 11, 12:30 AM IST in India.

El Clasico Live Streaming: The La Liga 2025/26 season is nearing its climax, with FC Barcelona already having one hand on the trophy. Standing in their way tonight are arch-rivals Real Madrid CF in yet another high-voltage El Clasico. The equation is straightforward but fascinating, with Los Blancos trailing by 11 points heading into the fixture. A victory for the Blaugrana would hand them an unassailable lead at the top and effectively seal the league title. Unsurprisingly, fans from both camps will be eagerly waiting to witness the massive showdown. For viewers in India, here’s how to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Streaming Info

La Liga is live streamed in India on the Fancode app and website, and so fans can watch FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid on this platform.

However, it must be noted that they will have to purchase a pass, either for Rs 49 for this match only, or a Season Pass for Rs 99 to watch all remaining league fixtures online.

El Clasico TV Broadcast India

Unfortunately, La Liga has no official television broadcast deal in India, so fans can only watch El Clasico via Fancode live streaming.

With the title race potentially on the line and another chapter of El Clasico ready to unfold, fans can expect an intense and high-pressure battle between two of world football’s biggest clubs.

Also Check: FIFA World Cup 2026 On DD Sports? Latest Broadcast Update For India

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Match Timing

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga fixture will start on May 11, 12:30 AM onwards in India. Starting lineups are usually revealed an hour to half-an-hour ahead of the match.

FC Barcelona have largely dominated recent El Clasico encounters, emerging victorious in four of the last five meetings against their rivals. However, Real Madrid did secure a 2-1 win in the reverse La Liga fixture earlier this season at the Santiago Bernabeu.