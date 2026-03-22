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HomeSportsFootballBarcelona vs Rayo Vallecano Live Streaming: How To Watch La Liga Clash In India

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano Live Streaming: How To Watch La Liga Clash In India

FC Barcelona gear up to take on Rayo Vallecano in La Liga, looking to extend their lead at the top of the points table after UEFA Champions League success against Newcastle United.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 22 Mar 2026 05:55 PM (IST)
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FC Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano: After demolishing Newcastle United 8-3, and knocking the club out from the UEFA Champions league, FC Barcelona return to the Camp Nou for a La Liga clash against Rayo Vallecano. Currently at the summit of the points table, the Blaugrana would look to extend their lead over second-placed, arch rivals, Real Madrid, taking on a mid-table side at home. Needless to say, fans would be looking to catch their favorite Barca stars in action. For those interested, here are Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano live streaming and TV broadcast details.

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano live stream on the Fancode app and website. 

Note that watch any La Liga matches on this platform requires a pass. Interestingly, a single game week can be bought for just Rs 69. Alternatively, a full season pass can also be purchased, currently for Rs 299.

Barca vs Rayo Vallecano TV Broadcast

Unfortunately, La Liga does not have a TV broadcast partner in India, so fans in the country can only watch La Liga via Fancode live streaming. 

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano: Match Time

The Barca vs Rayo Vallecano La Liga match is scheduled to start sharp at 6:30 PM IST today, that is March 22, 2026.

Will Joan Garcia Play For Barcelona?

FC Barcelona's goalkeeper, Joan Garcia, looked in pain and was subbed-off during the club's mid-week Champions League clash against Newcastle United.

Naturally, doubts regarding possible injuries reigned over the player, who has been a pivotal figure in the Blaugrana lineup this season. 

However, fans should be relieved as head coach Hansi Flick confirmed during a press conference that he was fit.

"He can play tomorrow. I’m happy for him because of his call-up to the national team."

Having said that, FC Barcelona's starting XI for the clash against Rayo Vallecano is yet to be revealed as of this writing.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where can I watch the Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano match in India?

Fans in India can watch the live stream of Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano on the Fancode app and website. A pass is required to view La Liga matches on this platform.

Is there a TV broadcast for the La Liga match in India?

No, La Liga does not have a TV broadcast partner in India. The only way to watch the Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano match in India is through Fancode live streaming.

What time is the Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano match today?

The Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano La Liga match is scheduled to start at 6:30 PM IST today, March 22, 2026.

Will Joan Garcia play for Barcelona against Rayo Vallecano?

Yes, FC Barcelona's goalkeeper Joan Garcia is fit to play. Head coach Hansi Flick confirmed that he can play in the upcoming match.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Mar 2026 05:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Football FC Barcelona La Liga Rayo Vallecano
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