Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano Live Streaming: How To Watch La Liga Clash In India

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FC Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano: After demolishing Newcastle United 8-3, and knocking the club out from the UEFA Champions league, FC Barcelona return to the Camp Nou for a La Liga clash against Rayo Vallecano. Currently at the summit of the points table, the Blaugrana would look to extend their lead over second-placed, arch rivals, Real Madrid, taking on a mid-table side at home. Needless to say, fans would be looking to catch their favorite Barca stars in action. For those interested, here are Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano live streaming and TV broadcast details.

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano live stream on the Fancode app and website.

Note that watch any La Liga matches on this platform requires a pass. Interestingly, a single game week can be bought for just Rs 69. Alternatively, a full season pass can also be purchased, currently for Rs 299.

Barca vs Rayo Vallecano TV Broadcast

Unfortunately, La Liga does not have a TV broadcast partner in India, so fans in the country can only watch La Liga via Fancode live streaming.

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano: Match Time

The Barca vs Rayo Vallecano La Liga match is scheduled to start sharp at 6:30 PM IST today, that is March 22, 2026.

Will Joan Garcia Play For Barcelona?

FC Barcelona's goalkeeper, Joan Garcia, looked in pain and was subbed-off during the club's mid-week Champions League clash against Newcastle United.

Naturally, doubts regarding possible injuries reigned over the player, who has been a pivotal figure in the Blaugrana lineup this season.

However, fans should be relieved as head coach Hansi Flick confirmed during a press conference that he was fit.

"He can play tomorrow. I’m happy for him because of his call-up to the national team."

Having said that, FC Barcelona's starting XI for the clash against Rayo Vallecano is yet to be revealed as of this writing.