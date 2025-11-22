Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Barcelona vs Athletic Club Live Streaming: How To Watch Barca's Camp Nou Return

Catch Barcelona’s historic Camp Nou return against Athletic Club in La Liga. Get live streaming, match time, and TV broadcast details for India ahead.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 06:52 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Barcelona is set to face Athletic Club in its next La Liga fixture later today. 

The former, placed second and 3 points off the top spot, will be playing the match at Camp Nou, the club's iconic home stadium, for the first time in over 900 days. 

The stadium is under going major renovations, and while still incomplete, can host matches now. Needless to say, Barca fans would want to catch this historic homecoming.

So, here are Barcelona vs Athletic Club La Liga live streaming details.

Barcelona vs Athletic Club Live Streaming

The Fancode app and website will live stream Barcelona's Camp Nou clash with Athletic Club. Note that a subscription will be required to watch the match.

Fans can either buy the full season pass to watch all matches on this platform, or just pay Rs 49 to purchase a live streaming pass only for this match.

Barcelona vs Athletic Club: TV Broadcast

There is no official TV broadcast partner for La Liga in India at the moment.

All matches can only be watched online on the Fancode app or website via a subscription.

Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Match Time

The Barcelona vs Athletic Club La Liga match kicks off at 8:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Make sure to purchase a pass well in time so as to not miss any of the action from Barca's Camp Nou return.

The last time FC Barcelona graced the Camp Nou turf was on May 28, 2023, a night capped by a commanding 3-0 win over RCD Mallorca.

Ansu Fati and Gavi found the net, and the squad looked very different from the one fans know today. Back then, Sergi Roberto, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Ousmane Dembele were still part of the Blaugrana core, while a young Lamine Yamal had only just begun his senior journey.

In the 900+ days since, Barcelona has called the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys home, playing every domestic and European fixture away from their iconic fortress as Camp Nou underwent a monumental overhaul.

Published at : 22 Nov 2025 06:52 PM (IST)
