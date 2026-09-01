WATCH | FIFA World Cup Star Lamine Yamal In Kerala? Video Hits 14M Views

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kollam teen Allen James went viral resembling footballer Lamine Yamal.

Video gained 14 million views, boosting his social media.

School footballer Allen plays defender, admires Messi, Argentina.

Teen hopes Barcelona's Yamal notices his viral resemblance.

Fifteen-year-old Allen James from Kollam has become a social media sensation after a video highlighting his striking resemblance to Barcelona and Spain star Lamine Yamal went viral. The clip has crossed 14 million views on Instagram, while Allen's social media following has surged from around 200 to more than 20,000.

Kollam Teen's Yamal Lookalike Moment Goes Viral

Allen, a Class 10 student from Chakkuvally in Kollam, had been told by people around him for some time that he resembled Yamal. However, the comparison reached a much larger audience after block panchayat member and vlogger Nikhil Manohar filmed and shared a video featuring the teenager.

Allen's resemblance to the Barcelona youngster is particularly noticeable in his facial features, hairstyle and smile. Videos of him wearing a Yamal jersey have further fuelled the attention online.

WATCH VIDEO

#WATCH | Kollam, Keralam | 15-year-old schoolboy Allen James from Chakkuvally goes viral for his uncanny resemblance to Spanish footballer Lamine Yamal. pic.twitter.com/5buBZgJGqA — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2026

One of Manohar's Instagram videos featuring Allen has now received more than 14 million views, turning the teenager into a local social media sensation.

The sudden popularity has also changed Allen's presence on social media. His following, which previously stood at around 200, has now crossed the 20,000 mark.

From School Footballer To Social Media Sensation

Allen's connection with football goes well beyond his resemblance to Yamal. A student of Peruvazhi Government High School, he plays for his school football team and operates as a defender.

That makes his playing position rather different from Yamal's. While the Barcelona star is known for his attacking game, Allen prefers to play in defence.

Football is also part of his family, with Allen's brother playing the sport as well. Despite his growing admiration for Yamal, Allen remains a passionate Lionel Messi and Argentina fan.

The attention has also seen Allen receive invitations to local events, where people are keen to meet the teenager who has been dubbed Kerala's own Yamal.

Allen Hopes Yamal Notices Him

Allen said people had compared his appearance to Yamal long before the viral video, but he had never paid much attention to it.

"Many people have been telling me since long ago that I look like Yamal, but I never really paid much attention to it. I suddenly became noticed around the World Cup. After the video went viral, my life changed. I would love to receive a message from Yamal. People in my locality are very happy. I also hear jokes and comments on social media, but I don't take them seriously," Allen said.

He also spoke about his own football journey and his preference for playing in defence.

"I have been playing football since childhood. I prefer playing in defence. I like Yamal, but Messi and Argentina are my favourites," he added.

Despite the sudden attention and some trolling online, Allen appears to be enjoying his unexpected taste of social media fame. For the teenager from Chakkuvally, a familiar comparison has turned into a viral moment, and his biggest wish now is to hear from the Barcelona star he resembles.