Balogun's FIFA World Cup Red Card Ban Reversed; Last Time This Happened Was 64 Years Ago

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom FIFA suspended Folarin Balogun's ban, making him available for US match.

Decision echoes 1962 Garrincha precedent, a rare FIFA ruling.

Trump's reported call to FIFA preceded the disciplinary decision.

Balogun FIFA World Cup Red Card Saga: Folarin Balogun's suspension for the United States' FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash against Belgium has become one of the biggest talking points of the tournament. FIFA took the rare step of suspending the implementation of his automatic one-match ban. The USA forward would have, otherwise, missed the knockout fixture after receiving a straight red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina, but the governing body's latest ruling has made him available for selection.

The decision is remarkable not only because of its impact on the United States' World Cup campaign, but also because it echoes one of the rarest disciplinary precedents in FIFA World Cup history.

The last comparable instance dates back 64 years and involved Brazilian great Garrincha during the 1962 tournament.

Balogun Joins Rare FIFA World Cup Precedent

Balogun was dismissed after a VAR review ruled that he had brought his boot down on the ankle of Bosnia and Herzegovina defender Tarik Muharemovic from behind.

Under normal FIFA regulations, the straight red card would have triggered an automatic one-match suspension, ruling him out of the USA's Round of 16 encounter with Belgium.

Check Out: Trump's FIFA Call Resulted In Shock Balogun Reprieve For USA vs Belgium Clash: Report

Instead, FIFA suspended the implementation of the ban, allowing the striker to feature in the knockout clash.

According to their official statement, the disciplinary committee opted to place Balogun on a one-year probationary period rather than enforce the automatic suspension, making the decision one of the most discussed moments of the tournament.

Garrincha Received Similar Reprieve In 1962

The only previous example of a player receiving a similar reprieve came at the 1962 FIFA World Cup in Chile.

Brazilian icon Garrincha was sent off following a physical challenge on a Chilean player, a dismissal that initially left him suspended for the final against Czechoslovakia.

However, the suspension was ultimately lifted. Backed by Chilean president Jorge Alessandri, a petition was launched to allow Garrincha to play in the final, and it proved successful.

The winger started the title decider as Brazil defeated Czechoslovakia 3-1 to secure a second successive FIFA World Cup crown.

Balogun's case has also attracted political attention. Reuters, citing a source briefed on the conversation, reported that US President Donald Trump called FIFA president Gianni Infantino to ask world football's governing body to review the striker's sending-off.

FIFA, however, has not linked its disciplinary decision to the reported call, with its official explanation referring only to the application of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.