Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsFootballAtletico Madrid vs Getafe La Liga: Live Streaming & TV Broadcast Details

Atletico Madrid vs Getafe La Liga: Live Streaming & TV Broadcast Details

Atletico Madrid, currently placed 4th, will face Getafe, away from home, later today in an effort to further solidy their position in the La Liga top 4 standings.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 23 Nov 2025 06:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

After Barcelona's 4-0 thrashing of Athletic Club in their Camp Nou return, it is now time for another one of Spain's big clubs to be in action.

Atletico Madrid will face Getafe, away from home, later today in an effort to further solidy their position in the top 4 standings. Currently placed 4th, Atletico will want nothing but 3 points, and while that wouldn't change their position, it will be crucial for the future.

Getafe, on the othe hand, are placed 7th, and a win in this fixture will push them above Espanyol into the European qualification zone. For those interested in the clash, here are live streaming and TV broadcast details.

Atletico Madrid vs Getafe Live Streaming

The live streaming of the Atletico Madrid vs Getafe La Liga clash at the Coliseum Stadium will be available exclusively on the Fancode app and website. Viewers will need an active subscription to watch the match live.

Fans can opt for a full-season pass to access every La Liga fixture on the platform, or purchase a one-match streaming pass for just Rs 49 to watch only this encounter.

The match starts today, November 23, 2025 at 11:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Atletico Madrid vs Getafe: TV Broadcast

There is currently no television broadcaster for La Liga in India.

All action from the Atletico Madrid vs Getafe clash, and every other La Liga game, can only be viewed online through the Fancode app or website with a valid subscription.

ATM vs GET: Head To Head

Atletico Madrid and Getafe have faced each other 46 times across all competitions so far and this fixture has been dominated by the former.

The Madrid-based club has won 30 of these encounters, whereas the latter has only won on five occasions. Rest of the 11 fixtures have ended in a draw.

Check Out: Captain KL Rahul! Jadeja Returns, Axar Out For India vs South Africa ODIs

Published at : 23 Nov 2025 06:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Atletico Madrid Getafe La Liga Live Streaming Atletico Madrid Vs Getafe Atletico Madrid Vs Getafe Live Streaming Atletico Madrid Vs Getafe Tv Channel La Liga India Tv Broadcast
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
With Tears And A Salute, IAF Officer Afshan Bids Farewell To Husband Wing Commander Namansh Syal
With Tears And A Salute, IAF Officer Afshan Bids Farewell To Husband Wing Commander Namansh Syal
News
‘Chandigarh Is Not Just A Geographical Piece’: BJP State Chief Seeks Time To Meet Shah
‘Chandigarh Is Not Just A Geographical Piece’: BJP State Chief Seeks Time To Meet Shah
News
French Navy Slams Pakistani Media For Spreading Misinformation On Operation Sindoor
French Navy Slams Pakistani Media For Spreading Misinformation On Operation Sindoor
Cricket
Captain KL Rahul! Jadeja Returns, Axar Out For India vs South Africa ODIs
Captain KL Rahul! Jadeja Returns, Axar Out For IND vs SA ODIs
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Crime Branch Arrests Mastermind Behind ₹8 Cr High-Purity Heroin Supply Network
Breaking: ED Seizes Over ₹14 Crore Cash, Gold in Massive Raids Linked to Coal Scam
SIR Row Deepens: Akhilesh Alleges BJP-EC Nexus, Mamata Warns of Rising Deaths
Special Intensive Revision: Opposition Accuses BJP, Akhilesh Questions Yogi’s Stand
Special Intensive Revision: Akhilesh Yadav Seeks Three-Month Extension for Voter List Revision in UP
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget