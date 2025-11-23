Atletico Madrid vs Getafe La Liga: Live Streaming & TV Broadcast Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





After Barcelona's 4-0 thrashing of Athletic Club in their Camp Nou return, it is now time for another one of Spain's big clubs to be in action.

Atletico Madrid will face Getafe, away from home, later today in an effort to further solidy their position in the top 4 standings. Currently placed 4th, Atletico will want nothing but 3 points, and while that wouldn't change their position, it will be crucial for the future.

Getafe, on the othe hand, are placed 7th, and a win in this fixture will push them above Espanyol into the European qualification zone. For those interested in the clash, here are live streaming and TV broadcast details.

Atletico Madrid vs Getafe Live Streaming

The live streaming of the Atletico Madrid vs Getafe La Liga clash at the Coliseum Stadium will be available exclusively on the Fancode app and website. Viewers will need an active subscription to watch the match live.

Fans can opt for a full-season pass to access every La Liga fixture on the platform, or purchase a one-match streaming pass for just Rs 49 to watch only this encounter.

The match starts today, November 23, 2025 at 11:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Atletico Madrid vs Getafe: TV Broadcast

There is currently no television broadcaster for La Liga in India.

All action from the Atletico Madrid vs Getafe clash, and every other La Liga game, can only be viewed online through the Fancode app or website with a valid subscription.

ATM vs GET: Head To Head

Atletico Madrid and Getafe have faced each other 46 times across all competitions so far and this fixture has been dominated by the former.

The Madrid-based club has won 30 of these encounters, whereas the latter has only won on five occasions. Rest of the 11 fixtures have ended in a draw.

