Assam's Daughter Selected As India's Only Female Photojournalist For FIFA World Cup 2026

The Indian men’s national football team will not be taking the pitch for the FIFA World Cup 2026, the country will still boast a historic, barrier-breaking presence on the sidelines.

Assam-based independent sports photojournalist Gitika Talukdar has been officially granted media accreditation by FIFA to cover the highly anticipated mega-event across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. With this selection, she distinguishes herself as the only Indian female photojournalist cleared to represent the national media contingent at the tournament.

A Historic Milestone

Securing official media credentials from FIFA is incredibly competitive, with thousands of international applicants vying for a heavily restricted number of sideline slots. Achieving this honor multiple times puts Talukdar into a highly exclusive tier of global sports media professionals.

The 2026 edition marks the third consecutive time Talukdar has successfully secured official accreditation for the Men’s FIFA World Cup, following her stellar coverage at Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022.

Her camera will now capture the biggest tournament iteration in history, which kicks off on June 11, 2026, expanding to 48 competing nations across 104 matches.

Expressing her gratitude to FIFA, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), and the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for their sustained support, Talukdar described the announcement as a deeply proud, emotional milestone that validates years of independent hustle.

Breaking Through Male-Dominated Arena

With a career spanning nearly two decades, Talukdar's journey to the absolute pinnacle of international sports storytelling is a masterclass in persistence.

Born in Arunachal Pradesh and deeply rooted in Assam, she navigated her way to the global stage far outside the traditional mainstream media hubs of Mumbai or New Delhi. Her professional foundation is backed by serious academic rigor; she pursued higher education in Global Sports Management at Seoul National University under a prestigious South Korean government scholarship, focusing her research specifically on navigating gender inequality within sports media.

Her unparalleled portfolio includes capturing the raw human emotion, grit, and triumph across a wide spectrum of world-class events:

The FIFA Men's World Cups (2018, 2022)

The FIFA Women’s World Cups (France 2019, Australia/New Zealand 2023)

The Olympic Games (Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024, where she made history as the first Indian woman directly accredited by the International Olympic Committee)

Preserving Human Side of Sports

For Talukdar, elite sports photography extends far beyond merely tracking a ball or a goal line. Her acclaimed documentary style focuses heavily on capturing fleeting, split-second human elements - the crushing heartbreak of a defender, the ecstatic relief of a fanbase, and the intense psychological pressure weighing on athletes.

As she prepares to fly out to North America next month, her historic presence on the world stage serves as a massive beacon of inspiration for young, aspiring women storytellers throughout Northeast India and the broader South Asian sports media ecosystem.