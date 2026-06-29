The Assam Tourism Development Corporation is organizing dedicated public viewing arenas in major urban hubs for the FIFA World Cup 2026. This initiative aims to provide a unique community viewing experience for football fans.
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Launches CM FIFA Fan Park For Free Live World Cup Screenings
FIFA World Cup 2026: Organized by the ATDC, the newly launched CM FIFA Fan Park initiative brings giant screens and a festive football community viewing experience to Guwahati and Dibrugarh.
- Assam offers free public viewing for FIFA World Cup 2026.
- Screenings begin June 29 in Guwahati, June 30 Dibrugarh.
- Initiative aims to foster community spirit and regional sporting culture.
FIFA World Cup 2026: Football enthusiasts across Assam can now experience the FIFA World Cup 2026 at dedicated public viewing arenas set up in major urban hubs. Organised by the Assam Tourism Development Corporation, the newly launched initiative aims to provide football fans with a unique community viewing experience during the global tournament as the exciting matches continue to captivate local sporting audiences.
Venues and Key Screening Locations
The official screenings are scheduled to take place at two separate prominent venues to accommodate massive crowds of eager regional spectators looking to celebrate the beautiful game together.
The dynamic festive campaign begins operations at the Latasil Playground in Guwahati on twenty-ninth June, followed by a grand launch at the Chowkidingee Field in Dibrugarh on the subsequent day.
The state administration wants to create an unforgettable public celebration for the regional populace by gathering hundreds of passionate supporters together in front of a giant high-definition television screen.
Creating an Unforgettable Arena Experience
The state tourism department is offering this shared environment entirely free of cost, ensuring that the incredible thrill of elite international football remains completely accessible to the wider public.
As iconic international stars perform on the pitch, regional fans can soak in the electric stadium atmosphere without having to travel outside the beautiful northeastern region of the country.
The initiative perfectly mirrors similar community strategies executed during this summer tournament window to strengthen the local grassroots sporting ecosystem and cultivate a highly passionate young talent pool.
Strengthening the Regional Sporting Culture
Local match day gatherings are expected to attract immense footfall as the dramatic knockout matches progress and the quest for global football supremacy approaches a highly anticipated competitive climax.
Organisers have confirmed that specialized security arrangements and extensive seating layouts have been established at both designated park locations to manage the massive influx of arriving modern sports enthusiasts.
Citizens and visiting travellers are warmly encouraged to join the collective festivities and share the unforgettable experiences offered at these state-led hubs throughout the remaining phase of play.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the initiative for FIFA World Cup 2026 public viewing?
Where are the official screening venues located?
Official screenings will take place at the Latasil Playground in Guwahati and the Chowkidingee Field in Dibrugarh. These venues are set to accommodate large crowds of spectators.
When do the official screenings for the FIFA World Cup 2026 begin?
The screenings start at Latasil Playground in Guwahati on June 29th. The grand launch at Chowkidingee Field in Dibrugarh will follow on the subsequent day.
Is there an entry fee to attend the public viewing arenas?
No, the state tourism department is offering this shared environment entirely free of cost. This ensures that the thrill of international football is accessible to the wider public.
What arrangements have been made for attendees at the viewing venues?
Organizers have confirmed specialized security arrangements and extensive seating layouts at both designated park locations. These measures are to manage the anticipated massive influx of sports enthusiasts.