Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Launches CM FIFA Fan Park For Free Live World Cup Screenings

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Assam offers free public viewing for FIFA World Cup 2026.

Screenings begin June 29 in Guwahati, June 30 Dibrugarh.

Initiative aims to foster community spirit and regional sporting culture.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Football enthusiasts across Assam can now experience the FIFA World Cup 2026 at dedicated public viewing arenas set up in major urban hubs. Organised by the Assam Tourism Development Corporation, the newly launched initiative aims to provide football fans with a unique community viewing experience during the global tournament as the exciting matches continue to captivate local sporting audiences.

Venues and Key Screening Locations

The official screenings are scheduled to take place at two separate prominent venues to accommodate massive crowds of eager regional spectators looking to celebrate the beautiful game together.

The dynamic festive campaign begins operations at the Latasil Playground in Guwahati on twenty-ninth June, followed by a grand launch at the Chowkidingee Field in Dibrugarh on the subsequent day.

The state administration wants to create an unforgettable public celebration for the regional populace by gathering hundreds of passionate supporters together in front of a giant high-definition television screen.

Creating an Unforgettable Arena Experience

The state tourism department is offering this shared environment entirely free of cost, ensuring that the incredible thrill of elite international football remains completely accessible to the wider public.

As iconic international stars perform on the pitch, regional fans can soak in the electric stadium atmosphere without having to travel outside the beautiful northeastern region of the country.

The initiative perfectly mirrors similar community strategies executed during this summer tournament window to strengthen the local grassroots sporting ecosystem and cultivate a highly passionate young talent pool.

Strengthening the Regional Sporting Culture

Local match day gatherings are expected to attract immense footfall as the dramatic knockout matches progress and the quest for global football supremacy approaches a highly anticipated competitive climax.

Organisers have confirmed that specialized security arrangements and extensive seating layouts have been established at both designated park locations to manage the massive influx of arriving modern sports enthusiasts.

Citizens and visiting travellers are warmly encouraged to join the collective festivities and share the unforgettable experiences offered at these state-led hubs throughout the remaining phase of play.