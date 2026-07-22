Argentina vs Spain Again? FIFA World Cup Final Rivals Could Meet In Blockbuster Finalissima

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ESPN reported discussions for Argentina versus Spain Finalissima.

Proposed match targets November international window in Qatar.

Match would be a rematch following Spain's recent FIFA World Cup victory.

Argentina vs Spain Finalissima: Spain may have only just celebrated their FIFA World Cup 2026 triumph, but another showdown with Argentina could already be on the horizon. According to ESPN, discussions are underway to stage a renewed Finalissima between the two football giants later this year. If plans move forward, the highly anticipated clash is expected to take place during the November FIFA international window, with Lusail Stadium in Qatar emerging as the host venue.

Finalissima Could Return In November

The Finalissima traditionally pits the reigning European champions against the Copa America winners.

Should the fixture be confirmed, it would provide an immediate rematch between Spain and Argentina following their dramatic FIFA World Cup final.

Read More: Argentina Considers Legal Action Over FIFA World Cup 2026 Controversies

Organisers are reportedly targeting the November international break to fit the contest into an already crowded football calendar.

Earlier proposals to stage the event this year ultimately fell through. The original schedule reportedly targeted March 27 in Qatar, but escalating conflict in the Middle East involving the United States and Iran forced organisers to rethink their plans.

Although both the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and the Argentine Football Association (AFA) explored alternative dates and venues, the project was eventually shelved.

A Competition Revived In Modern Football

The Finalissima returned to the football calendar in 2022 after nearly three decades away. Before its revival, the competition was last played in 1993 under the name Artemio Franchi Cup.

That earlier edition saw Copa America champions Argentina, led by Diego Maradona, defeat European champions Denmark.

Nearly 30 years later, Argentina once again featured in the revived competition, this time with Lionel Messi captaining the side. They comfortably defeated Italy 3-0 at Wembley Stadium to lift the trophy.

Now, with Spain, who won the Euros in 2024, crowned world champions after overcoming Argentina, Copa America winners in the same year, in the FIFA World Cup final, another meeting between the two international heavyweights is reportedly being explored.

While no official confirmation has been made, football fans could soon witness another blockbuster encounter if the proposed Finalissima receives the green light.