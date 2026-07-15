England vs Argentina: The Political History Behind FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom England and Argentina meet in critical World Cup semi-final.

Match holds deep historical rivalry from Falklands War.

Lionel Messi makes his first competitive appearance against England.

Winner advances to World Cup final against Spain.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal, England vs Argentina: England and Argentina will meet in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal in Atlanta, with a place in the final against Spain on the line. While the match is one of the biggest sporting contests of the tournament, it also carries historical significance because of the long-standing rivalry between the two nations.

The fixture will also mark Lionel Messi's first competitive appearance against England in international football.

A Rivalry Shaped By History

England's and Argentina's football rivalry has long been intertwined with the legacy of the 1982 Falklands War, in which 907 people lost their lives before British forces regained control of the islands.

Argentina continues to claim sovereignty over the Falkland Islands, known there as the Islas Malvinas, and the issue has remained a sensitive political topic for decades. Although football and politics are separate, meetings between the two countries often attract added attention because of that history.

Maradona's 'Hand of God' Still Resonates

The rivalry reached another level during the 1986 FIFA World Cup quarter-final in Mexico City.

Diego Maradona scored the opening goal with his hand in one of football's most controversial moments, a strike that later became known as the "Hand of God." Just minutes later, he produced one of the greatest solo goals in World Cup history as Argentina defeated England 2-1.

Years later, Maradona told France Football: "I dream to score another goal against the English, this time with the right hand."

Semi-Final Stakes Could Not Be Higher

England, led by captain Harry Kane and midfielder Jude Bellingham, will look to book a place in the World Cup final after an impressive tournament run.

Argentina arrive in Atlanta following their quarter-final victory over Switzerland and will once again rely on Lionel Messi to lead the attack.

Ahead of the match, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has attempted to play down the historical narrative, insisting his side is focused solely on football. England manager Thomas Tuchel has echoed a similar message, stressing that preparation and execution on the pitch will decide the outcome.

The winners will advance to the World Cup final against Spain in New Jersey, while the losing side's campaign will come to an end.