Argentina vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal: TV Channels, Live Streaming, Match Time

The stage is set for an epic, era-defining clash as reigning global champions Argentina prepare to lock horns with England in the second semifinal of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Taking place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, this high-octane encounter will determine who advances to face Spain in the grand finale at MetLife Stadium.

For football fans in India, this blockbuster fixture requires an early morning alarm, but the promise of watching Lionel Messi square off against Harry Kane on soccer's biggest stage makes it an absolute must-watch event.

Match Details & Kickoff Timings

The global heavyweight fixture is scheduled for Wednesday evening local time in the United States, which translates to a Thursday morning broadcast for audiences tuning in across the Indian subcontinent.

How to Watch Argentina vs England Live in India

Indian sports enthusiasts have multiple official, high-definition avenues to catch every minute of the action live without missing a single tactical play.

Matchday Guide at a Glance:

Tournament: FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal

Fixture: Argentina vs England

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Date (India): Thursday, July 16, 2026

Time (India): 05:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time)

Free Live TV Broadcast

The television rights for the tournament are held by Viacom18. Fans can watch the live broadcast of the match on Sports18 Network channels. The network will offer comprehensive pre-match analysis, expert commentary, and half-time breakdowns starting 45 minutes prior to kickoff.

Free Live Digital Streaming

For cord-cutters and mobile viewers, the entire semifinal match can be streamed completely free of charge. The JioCinema application and website will provide the digital live stream across multiple regional language feeds, allowing fans to enjoy the high-stakes match on smartphones, tablets, laptops, or smart TVs.

What’s at Stake?

The tactical narrative heading into this clash is overflowing with drama. Argentina enters the semifinal looking to keep Lionel Messi’s dream of back-to-back World Cup trophies alive. Simultaneously, the iconic forward is chasing individual history as he looks to break clear of France's Kylian Mbappé in the ongoing 2026 Golden Boot race.

On the other side of the pitch, Gareth Southgate's resilient Three Lions squad is determined to avenge their recent European heartbreaks and secure their first World Cup final appearance since their legendary 1966 triumph. With Spain already waiting in the wings after sweeping past France 2-0, expect absolute tactical intensity from the opening whistle in Atlanta.