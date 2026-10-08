WATCH: Inside Argentina Team Bus On Messi's Final Journey As Teammates Sing Emotional Plea

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Messi's teammates sang an emotional plea on the team bus.

Messi teared up amid thousands of fans' farewell procession.

He provided two assists, scoring his final goal for Argentina.

Messi Farewell: Lionel Messi’s farewell with Argentina was filled with emotion even before he stepped onto the pitch at Buenos Aires’ Monumental Stadium. A newly surfaced video has captured an intimate moment from the team bus, with his teammates singing an emotional plea to their captain. As Messi travelled towards the stadium, his fellow Argentina players could be heard singing, "No te vayas, pensalo una vez mas (Don’t leave, think about it one more time)." Check it out:

The players chanting for Leo Messi on the bus. 🩵🇦🇷 "Lionel Messi, we want to sing to you, You’re eternal, just like that night in Qatar. "Don’t leave, think about it one more time, That’s what everyone at the Monumental is asking of you.” https://t.co/4gkexSHBZr October 7, 2026

The moment came hours before Messi took part in what was his final match for the national team at the Monumental.

The Argentina great later provided two assists before scoring his last goal for La Albiceleste, adding another memorable chapter to an extraordinary international career.

Messi Breaks Down During Final Argentina Journey

The significance of the occasion was visible on Messi’s face as he made his way through Buenos Aires.

The 39-year-old was seen in tears while looking out from the Argentina team bus, with thousands of supporters gathering along the streets to salute their legendary No. 10.

Fans turned the journey into a farewell procession, waving Argentine flags and displaying banners dedicated to the captain who has delivered some of the greatest moments in the country’s football history.

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Messi’s international career began in 2005, and he entered his final appearance having accumulated 207 caps and 125 goals for Argentina.

From Heartbreak To A Golden Era

La Pulga's Argentina story has evolved dramatically over the years.

After experiencing major disappointment early in his international career, Messi eventually became the central figure in one of the most successful periods in Argentine football.

He guided Argentina to consecutive Copa America triumphs in 2021 and 2024, with victories over Brazil and Colombia, respectively. He also lifted the 2022 Finalissima after defeating European champions Italy.

Messi's defining achievement came in Qatar later that year, as he captained Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title, defeating defending champions France in a dramatic final featuring Kylian Mbappe.

Now, with his final Monumental appearance behind him, Messi’s teammates have offered a glimpse of just how difficult saying goodbye to their captain has been.