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English NewsSportsFootballArgentina's EPL Stars Face UK Visa Threat After FIFA World Cup Controversy

Argentina's EPL Stars Face UK Visa Threat After FIFA World Cup Controversy

Argentina's Premier League trio of Martinez, Romero, and Fernandez face potential UK visa revocations after displaying a controversial Falklands banner following their World Cup win.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 11:12 AM (IST)
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  • FIFA investigates incident; UK experts say visa revocation unlikely.

A political controversy has erupted following Argentina’s victory over England in the FIFA World Cup semi-finals, putting the future of several Premier League stars in the United Kingdom under intense scrutiny. Three core members of Argentina’s national squad Manchester United defender Lisandro Martínez, Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero, and Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández could potentially face the revocation of their UK work visas. The backlash stems directly from their participation in unfurling a politically charged banner following the high-stakes match.

ALSO READ: 'They Cannot Touch Rohit Or Kohli': Two Reasons Why BCCI Can't Drop Them

Falklands Banner Controversy

After defeating England in a fierce semi-final encounter, key players from La Albiceleste celebrated on the pitch while holding a banner that read "Las Malvinas son Argentinas" ("The Falkland Islands are Argentine"). The territory has been a deeply sensitive geopolitical focal point between the United Kingdom and Argentina since the 1982 conflict. The public display triggered immediate outrage across the UK, leading to widespread calls from political figures, media analysts, and football supporters demanding strict accountability.

Demands For Visa Revocations

Prominent political commentators and public figures in Britain have urged the government to take a firm stance. Nile Gardiner, a former aide to Margaret Thatcher, publicly expressed that any Argentine player competing in the English Premier League who participated in what he termed an "anti-British display" should immediately have their work visa revoked. Echoing this sentiment, numerous British football fans have voiced their outrage, arguing that players should not be permitted back into the Premier League for the 2026–27 season without issuing a formal public apology.

FIFA Investigation And Legal Reality

FIFA strictly prohibits political, religious, or personal messaging within stadiums during official competitions. World football's governing body confirmed it is assessing the incident and reviewing the surrounding circumstances to determine whether formal disciplinary sanctions are warranted against the Argentine Football Association or individual players.  

Despite the growing demands for visa cancellations, UK immigration experts note that such outcome remains highly unlikely. Legal analysts pointed out that displaying a political banner during an international match, on its own, does not meet the strict legal threshold required under UK immigration law to revoke an athlete’s professional work permit. Consequently, while the Premier League clubs Manchester United, Chelsea, and Tottenham face significant public relations friction, the trio is still expected to rejoin their teams for the upcoming domestic campaign.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will the players return to their Premier League teams?

Yes, despite public relations friction for their clubs, the players are still expected to rejoin Manchester United, Chelsea, and Tottenham for the upcoming domestic campaign.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 21 Jul 2026 11:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
Argentina EPL UK Visa FIFA World CUp 2026
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