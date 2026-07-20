WATCH: Riots Erupt In Argentina After FIFA World Cup Final Defeat; Police Takes Action

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Argentina's World Cup defeat to Spain sparked riots.

Police used tear gas, water cannons on rioting crowds.

Spain claimed 1-0 extra-time victory, ending Argentina's defense.

Coach Scaloni praised players' efforts despite the final disappointment.

Riots In Argentina After FIFA World Cup Loss: Argentina's defeat to Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final sparked unrest in parts of Buenos Aires, with police using tear gas and water cannon to disperse crowds near the Obelisk. The violence came hours after Spain secured a 1-0 extra-time victory, ending Argentina's hopes of retaining the world title and bringing an emotional night to a difficult close for thousands of supporters.

Police Move In As Celebrations Turn Into Clashes

According to local reports, crowds gathered around the Obelisk, one of Buenos Aires' most recognisable landmarks, soon after the final whistle.

Some supporters allegedly threw bottles and other objects at police officers as tensions escalated. Police responded with tear gas and water cannon to disperse the crowd and restore order.

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Tras la derrota de Argentina ante España, la policía intervino para dispersar disturbios en las inmediaciones del Obelisco, en Buenos Aires. Reportes preliminares indican enfrentamientos y al menos cuatro personas detenidas la noche de este 19 de julio.



📹 AFP pic.twitter.com/nRnRByqA0K — REFORMA (@Reforma) July 20, 2026

Initial reports suggested that around 15 people were detained during the disturbances, although authorities have yet to release a final official figure.

Videos shared on social media showed officers advancing through the area as crowds scattered. Several roads around the city centre were temporarily affected while police brought the situation under control.

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Heartbreak Followed Argentina's World Cup Defeat

The unrest followed a painful defeat for Argentina in New Jersey, where Spain claimed a 1-0 extra-time victory to lift their second FIFA World Cup title.

Substitute Ferran Torres scored the only goal of the match in the 106th minute after Spain controlled large periods of the contest. Argentina defended resolutely despite finishing extra time with 10 men following Enzo Fernández's red card.

The result ended Argentina's bid to defend the trophy they had won four years earlier.

Lionel Scaloni Praises His Players Despite Defeat

Despite the disappointment, Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni urged his players to remember what they achieved throughout the tournament rather than focus only on the final result.

Speaking after the match, as quoted by the Argentine Football Association (AFA), Scaloni said:

"I feel sadness now, but above all I have eternal gratitude for these players because reaching this stage takes an enormous effort. We were gracious in victory, and now we must be gracious in defeat. We should remember everything we achieved because the players gave absolutely everything."

His comments reflected the mood inside the Argentina camp, where disappointment was balanced by pride after another deep World Cup run.

Spain Complete A Remarkable Tournament

Spain's victory capped an outstanding campaign under head coach Luis de la Fuente.

The European champions conceded only one goal across eight matches and added the FIFA World Cup to the UEFA Euro 2024 title already won under the same manager.

Their disciplined defending and control in midfield proved decisive throughout the tournament, with Ferran Torres' extra-time winner delivering Spain's second men's World Cup crown.

While Spain celebrated another historic achievement, the scenes in Buenos Aires highlighted the emotional impact of football in Argentina, where defeat in a World Cup final can resonate far beyond the pitch.