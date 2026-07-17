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English NewsSportsFootballArgentina President Javier Milei To Skip FIFA World Cup Final Due To Superstition

Argentina President Javier Milei To Skip FIFA World Cup Final Due To Superstition

President Javier Milei will watch the World Cup final from home to avoid jinxing Argentina, keeping a strict routine of wearing the same unwashed jacket for good luck.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 17 Jul 2026 11:13 AM (IST)
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  • This avoids historical 'mufa' jinx on team.

FIFA WORLD CUP 2026: Argentine President Javier Milei has officially announced that he will skip the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Despite invitation and expectations to join top global dignitaries including U.S. President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino in the VIP suites, Milei has chosen to stay thousands of miles away at his official residence in Olivos.

His reason is neither diplomatic conflict nor scheduling strain, but rather a fierce commitment to a personal sports superstition, or "cábala," aimed at helping the national soccer team retain its world title.

ALSO READ: Extended Half-Time In FIFA World Cup Final Could Raise Player Injury Risk

Power of Presidential "Cábala"

In Argentina, soccer superstitions carry immense cultural weight, and President Milei is proving to be no exception. Speaking to the local Buenos Aires radio station El Observador, Milei flatly rejected the idea of traveling to the United States, uttering a firm "No way".

He explained that he has watched all seven of Argentina's matches during this World Cup tournament from the exact same spot at his Olivos residence. Because those seven games all resulted in victories including a dramatic 2-1 semi-final comeback against England he refuses to break the winning routine.

Lucky YPF Oil Jacket

President Milei’s ritual involves a highly specific wardrobe choice. The president keeps the heating turned off in his residence and watches the matches wrapped in a heavy, oil company-branded YPF jacket.

According to Milei, the true power of the jacket was realized during the quarter-final match against Switzerland. "The day of the Switzerland game, it made me really hot. I took it off, and they scored a goal against us. I put it back on and never took it off again,” Milei revealed. Since that mid-game scare, the heavy coat has remained an unnegotiable fixture of his match-day routine. 

Argentina's History With "Mufa" Jinx

Milei’s cautiousness is grounded in a deep-seated historical anxiety shared by Argentine heads of state. The superstition surrounding sitting presidents attending matches goes back to the 1990 World Cup in Italy. At that tournament, then-President Carlos Menem paid a high-profile visit to the national squad right before their opening match.

Argentina subsequently suffered a shocking 1-0 defeat to underdog Cameroon, leading the public to brand Menem a "mufa" (a bad luck jinx). Since that infamous incident, sitting Argentine presidents have intentionally avoided attending high-stakes World Cup matches in person to shield the team from perceived misfortune. By staying home, Milei honors a decade-long tradition of political absence in the name of footballing luck.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2026 final be held?

The final match between Argentina and Spain will take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. President Milei was invited to attend the event there.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 17 Jul 2026 11:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
Argentina World Cup Final JAvier Milei FIFA World CUp 2026 Argentina Vs Spain
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