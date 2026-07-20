Argentina Star Joins FIFA World Cup Final Red Card Hall Of Shame - Full List

Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernández became the latest footballer to be sent off on the game's biggest stage, joining an infamous list of players red-carded in a FIFA World Cup final. His dismissal also established an unwanted record for Argentina, making them the country with the most red cards in World Cup final history.

Here is a look back at the previous five players who suffered the same fate:

Pedro Monzón (Argentina, 1990):

Entering as a second-half substitute against West Germany, defender Monzón lasted just 20 minutes before a reckless high challenge on Jürgen Klinsmann earned him a straight red card. In doing so, he became the very first player in World Cup history to be sent off in the final.

Gustavo Dezotti (Argentina, 1990):

Later in the same heated 1990 final, Argentina’s discipline imploded further when forward Dezotti received his second yellow card after wrestling West Germany's Jürgen Kohler to the ground, leaving Argentina to finish the match with nine men.

Marcel Desailly (France, 1998):

During France’s historic 3-0 victory over Brazil, star defender Desailly picked up two yellow cards - the second coming from a foul on Cafu in the 68th minute. Though forced to watch the closing minutes away from the pitch, his side safely defended their lead to lift the trophy.

Zinedine Zidane (France, 2006):

Perhaps the most dramatic exit in football history, French legend Zidane was dismissed during extra time against Italy following an infamous headbutt to Marco Materazzi's chest after a verbal provocation. Playing in the final match of his professional career, Zidane walked past the trophy as France went on to lose in a penalty shootout.

John Heitinga (Netherlands, 2010):

In a physical 2010 final against Spain that saw 14 yellow cards handed out by referee Howard Webb, Dutch defender Heitinga was shown a second yellow in extra time for pulling down Andrés Iniesta. Minutes later, Iniesta capitalized on the advantage to score the late winner for Spain.