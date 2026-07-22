'Fall Of The Great Is Joy Of The Mediocre': Argentina Defender Appears To Hit Back At Critics

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lisandro Martinez posted emotional message after World Cup final.

He expressed pride, thanked all involved after the loss.

"Remember that “the fall of the great is the joy of the mediocre" quote grabbed attention.

Lisandro Martinez Message: Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez has broken his silence following his country's FIFA World Cup 2026 final defeat to Spain, sharing an emotional message that quickly became a talking point among football fans. The Manchester United centre-back, who started the final before being forced off through injury, thanked everyone involved in Argentina's World Cup campaign. However, it was one particular line in his statement that generated widespread discussion online.

Martinez Thanks Argentina Camp After Painful Loss

Con el dolor en el alma por no haber podido traer la copa que todos merecíamos, pero con el orgullo a flor de piel por esta camiseta, por mis compañeros, el cuerpo técnico, los directivos, el cuerpo médico, los cocineros, los utileros y por cada persona que estuvo involucrada… pic.twitter.com/jNr5F0D7yu July 21, 2026

Taking to social media, Martinez reflected on Argentina's run to the tournament's showpiece, expressing gratitude towards his teammates.

“With a heavy heart for not having been able to bring home the cup that we all deserved but with pride bursting at the seams for this jersey, for my team mates, the coaching staff, the executives, the medical team, the cooks, the kit men and every single person who was involved to make all of this work in the best way possible."

Read More: Argentina Considers Legal Action Over FIFA World Cup 2026 Controversies

"And above all, for you, who showered us with all your love, all your strength, that passion that so defines us and the unity of a nation that I hope endures over time," he continued.

The heartfelt message came after Argentina's hopes of retaining the World Cup ended with an extra-time defeat to Spain.

One Line Leaves Fans Talking

While much of the post focused on appreciation and pride, one sentence immediately stood out.

“Remember that “the fall of the great is the joy of the mediocre”."

The quote quickly spread across social media, with many fans interpreting it as a response to critics who celebrated Argentina's defeat or fuelled controversies surrounding the team during the tournament.

Although Martinez did not directly explain the meaning behind the statement, the timing of the message led many to believe it was aimed at those who questioned or mocked Argentina throughout the World Cup.

Despite the disappointment, the Manchester United defender also acknowledged Spain's achievement, congratulating the newly crowned champions and describing their World Cup triumph as a deserved success.