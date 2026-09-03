Argentina Announces Special Messi Honour After Legendary Star's International Retirement

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Argentina plans nationwide tribute for Messi's international retirement.

Domestic matches will pause in tenth minute for applause.

AFA will show special video highlights before matches kick-off.

Messi Argentina Tribute: Argentina is preparing a nationwide farewell for Lionel Messi after the legendary forward confirmed his retirement from international football. The Argentine Football Association (AFA) has announced a special tribute for the 39-year-old during this weekend's domestic fixtures. Matches across men's and women's competitions will temporarily stop in the 10th minute, with fans invited to applaud Messi's extraordinary contribution to the national team.

Argentina To Pause Matches For Messi Tribute

The gesture comes days after Messi revealed that the 2026 FIFA World Cup final against Spain was his final appearance for Argentina.

The defending champions eventually lost the title decider, bringing an emotional end to Messi's remarkable international career.

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The AFA has chosen the 10th minute as a symbolic moment to celebrate the player who wore Argentina's No. 10 shirt for much of his career.

"For the upcoming matchday across all men's and women's divisions and disciplines, matches will be paused in the 10th minute of the first half for a minute of applause in recognition of Lionel Messi's career with the Argentina national team," the association stated.

It has also instructed stadiums with video screens to show a special tribute before kick-off. The footage will feature highlights from Messi's journey with the national side and was also shared across the AFA's social media platforms.

The tribute reflects the enormous impact Messi has had on Argentine football, both through his achievements and his enduring popularity among supporters.

Six World Cups, Three Finals And A Historic Legacy

Messi's Argentina career began in 2005 and eventually produced a record-breaking international resume.

He became the country's leading scorer with 125 goals and represented Argentina at six World Cups. He reached three World Cup finals, joining an exclusive group of players to achieve that feat, and finally lifted the trophy in Qatar in 2022.

Messi also helped Argentina win consecutive Copa America titles in 2021 and 2024. At the FIFA World Cup, he holds records for appearances with 34 matches and victories with 23 wins.

Beyond the numbers, Messi's influence is tied to the style and creativity that made him one of football's most celebrated players. His international career is now over, but fans will still have opportunities to watch the superstar in MLS with Inter Miami.