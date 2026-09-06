'Cheating But Still Losing': Al-Ittihad Takes Brutal Dig At Ronaldo After 2-1 Win

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Al-Ittihad defeated Al-Nassr 2-1, ending their league unbeaten run.

During the match, Ronaldo attempted peeking at an opponent's tactical note.

Al-Ittihad then mocked Ronaldo online, referencing that incident.

Ronaldo Saudi Pro League: Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad took a hilarious swipe at Cristiano Ronaldo after handing Al-Nassr their first league defeat of the season. Following their 2-1 victory, the Saudi giants targeted Ronaldo on social media with a cheeky message referencing a light-hearted moment during the match. The club posted a picture featuring Ronaldo and Al-Ittihad defender Danilo Pereira, his Protugal teammate, after the game, accompanied by the caption, “cheating but still losing”.

The post appeared to refer to an incident during the contest when Ronaldo was spotted trying to sneak a look at a tactical note carried by Danilo.

Al-Ittihad Mocks Ronaldo With Viral Post

The social-media post quickly added another layer to an already entertaining encounter between the Saudi Pro League rivals.

During a stoppage in play, Al-Ittihad manager Jens Wissing sent Danilo onto the pitch with written instructions.

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Ronaldo moved beside the defender and appeared to lean over his shoulder in an attempt to see what the note contained.

Danilo soon realised what was happening, and the two players shared a laugh over Ronaldo’s playful attempt to sneak a glimpse of the opposition’s plans.

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr Suffer First League Defeat

The social-media banter came after Al-Ittihad produced the result that mattered most on the pitch.

George Ilenikhena was the difference-maker for the hosts, scoring twice to put Al-Ittihad in a commanding position.

Al-Nassr responded through Angelo Gabriel, who reduced the deficit and gave his side hope of salvaging a result.

However, Al-Ittihad held on through the closing stages to claim a 2-1 win and secure a major result against one of the league’s biggest clubs.

For Ronaldo and Al-Nassr, the defeat ended their unbeaten league run. For Al-Ittihad, meanwhile, the victory provided the perfect opportunity to have the final word, both on the pitch and online.