Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom AIFF evaluating proposal to become Football Federation of Bharat.

New club-led strategy proposed for Indian Super League operations.

AIFF receives annual fee; new domestic tournament calendar confirmed.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is evaluating an official proposal to alter its operational identity to the Football Federation of Bharat (FFB). The administrative body discussed the monumental rebranding suggestion alongside a major financial restructuring plan for the top-tier Indian Super League (ISL) during a virtual Special General Meeting (SGM) on Saturday, signalling a completely new structural direction for the domestic game across the entire nation this weekend.

Rebranding Administrative Procedures

The interesting idea to transition away from the historic initials was officially floated during the discussions. However, the Times of India reported that the comprehensive process remains quite complex indeed.

The formal alteration requires absolute statutory ratification from the powerful Executive Committee. Following this internal approval, the final proposal must be submitted directly to the Sports Ministry for official clearance.

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This prospective name modification matches broader national trends surrounding cultural identity. The governing body expects further debates regarding the constitutional steps needed to implement the brand overhaul fairly soon now.

New Club-Led Competition Model

The assembly also reviewed a fresh financial blueprint for the top-tier Indian Super League. The proposed setup introduces a club-led management strategy designed to run for four years in total.

A mutual consensus was successfully established last week following a productive meeting. The discussions involved senior club representatives alongside the prominent Sports Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, in New Delhi city itself.

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This new arrangement fields a separate operational entity to manage the league independently. The competing clubs will assume full structural control of marketing and overall executive decision-making processes moving forward.

Financial Terms and Calendar Dates

The national football federation will remain responsible for handling match logistics and refereeing operations. In return, the central body will receive sixteen crore rupees annually under the current agreed consensus.

However, the final ratification is currently delayed as officials await feedback from commercial bidder Genius Sports. The governing general body expects to resolve the pending matter very early next week.

Meanwhile, the official domestic tournament calendar has been locked in by the delegates. The historic Durand Cup starts in late July, whereas the top league commences on September fourth fully.