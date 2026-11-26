An extraordinary incident unfolded during the AFC Champions League Two clash between Al Jazira and Gol Gohar in Abu Dhabi, with the match referee being replaced at half-time following allegations about his conduct. The situation became so tense that the Iranian visitors reportedly threatened not to return to the field unless a change was made.

The controversy centred on Syrian referee Hanna Hattab, whose decisions during the first half raised questions among players and officials. Gol Gohar's coaching staff reportedly accused him of being under the influence of alcohol, although no evidence has publicly established the allegation.

The unusual sequence was captured on video, with one of the most confusing moments involving a yellow card shown to a player who appeared to have no involvement in the incident.

Bizarre Booking Triggers Referee Controversy

The incident occurred around the 32nd minute, following a foul involving Al Jazira midfielder João Milson and Gol Gohar's Soheil Sahraei. Hattab stopped play, but his next decision left players from both teams puzzled.

The Syrian official called over Al Jazira goalkeeper Ersin Destanoglu and showed him a yellow card, despite the goalkeeper not being involved in the challenge. The decision prompted protests and a lengthy stoppage before the booking was withdrawn following a discussion with the fourth official.

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In an Asian Champions League 2 match, they had to replace the referee because apparently he was DRUNK🍺🍻 There was a foul in midfield and the guy gave a yellow card to the GOALKEEPER https://t.co/70uaHeMDME — CLINTON AKANDWANAHO (@ClintonF700) November 26, 2026

Gol Gohar head coach Mehdi Rahmati was visibly unhappy with the situation. He could reportedly be heard accusing the referee of being drunk while speaking to the fourth official.

The allegation quickly became the central talking point, with the Iranian club raising concerns about Hattab's ability to continue officiating the match.

Gol Gohar Threatens Boycott As Fourth Official Takes Charge

The situation reached a decisive point during the interval. Gol Gohar reportedly informed the match officials that its players would not return for the second half unless Hattab was replaced.

The intervention resulted in the fourth official taking over refereeing duties after the break. The match resumed without Hattab continuing as the main referee, preventing the threatened boycott from turning into an abandonment.

Gol Gohar team director Heydar Afsari later defended the club's decision and claimed that concerns about the referee's condition were not limited to his own side.

"The referee against Al Jazira was not in a normal state, and even Al Jazira's players told us the same thing," Afsari said.

He added: "The club immediately informed the match officials and warned that we would not play if the situation remained the same."

Afsari also questioned another decision involving Milson, arguing that the Al Jazira midfielder should have received a second yellow card. He alleged that the referee instead recorded the booking against the opposing goalkeeper.

Despite the extraordinary controversy, Al Jazira completed a 1-0 victory. Anderson Talisca scored the only goal of the match in the 40th minute.

The allegations against Hattab have not been independently established, and no official confirmation from the Asian Football Confederation regarding the reason for his replacement was available in the reports following the match.