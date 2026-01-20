Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





ABP Live Off The Field: Football star David Beckham's eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham's Instagram Story has gone virat in recent hours for featuring some explosive claims.

Brooklyn uploaded a five-part Story, stating that while he tried to keep these matters prive but his parents and 'their team' continuing to speak to the press had forced him to speak up for himself.

"Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed."

Brooklyn Beckham Breaks Silence On Family Dispute

Brooklyn claims that he does not want to reconcile with his family, claiming that they tried to his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz, since before they got married.

"My mum cancelled making Nikola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress".

He continued "During the wedding planning, my mum went so far as to call me 'evil' because Nicola and I chose to include my Nanny Sandra, and Nicola's Naunni at our table, because they both didn't have their husbands."

Brooklyn Beckham stated that he has been getting repeated attacks from his family, and that his wife has been continuously disrespected.

"Since the moment I started standing up for myself with my family, I've received endless attacks from my parents, both privately and publicly, that were sent to the press on their orders."

"My mum has repeatedly invited women from my past into our lives in ways that were clearly intended to make us both uncomfortable".

David Beckham's son further went on to state that his family valued public promotions and endorsements over everything else, and that he had been controlled by his parents for the most of his life.

"The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards. I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life. I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared."

Brooklyn concluded his Instagram story by stating that he and his wife do not want a life 'shaped by image, press or manipulation', and rather want peace and privacy for themselves and their future family.