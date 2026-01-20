Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsFootballABP Live Off The Field: David Beckham’s Son Sparks Family Drama With Explosive Claims In Viral Post

ABP Live Off The Field: David Beckham’s Son Sparks Family Drama With Explosive Claims In Viral Post

ABP Live Off The Field: Brooklyn Beckham has gone viral after sharing Instagram Stories accusing his parents of pressure, manipulation and disrespect towards his wife, Nicola Peltz.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 11:14 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

ABP Live Off The Field: Football star David Beckham's eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham's Instagram Story has gone virat in recent hours for featuring some explosive claims.

Brooklyn uploaded a five-part Story, stating that while he tried to keep these matters prive but his parents and 'their team' continuing to speak to the press had forced him to speak up for himself.

"Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed."

Brooklyn Beckham Breaks Silence On Family Dispute

Brooklyn claims that he does not want to reconcile with his family, claiming that they tried to his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz, since before they got married.

"My mum cancelled making Nikola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress".

He continued "During the wedding planning, my mum went so far as to call me 'evil' because Nicola and I chose to include my Nanny Sandra, and Nicola's Naunni at our table, because they both didn't have their husbands."

Brooklyn Beckham stated that he has been getting repeated attacks from his family, and that his wife has been continuously disrespected.

"Since the moment I started standing up for myself with my family, I've received endless attacks from my parents, both privately and publicly, that were sent to the press on their orders."

"My mum has repeatedly invited women from my past into our lives in ways that were clearly intended to make us both uncomfortable".

David Beckham's son further went on to state that his family valued public promotions and endorsements over everything else, and that he had been controlled by his parents for the most of his life.

"The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards. I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life. I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared."

Brooklyn concluded his Instagram story by stating that he and his wife do not want a life 'shaped by image, press or manipulation', and rather want peace and privacy for themselves and their future family.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Brooklyn Beckham post explosive claims on Instagram?

Brooklyn stated that his parents and their team continued to speak to the press, forcing him to speak up and share his truth about printed lies.

Does Brooklyn Beckham want to reconcile with his family?

No, Brooklyn claims he does not want to reconcile and that his family tried to interfere with his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz.

What role did Brooklyn's mother play in his wedding?

Brooklyn's mother reportedly cancelled making Nicola's dress last minute and called him 'evil' for seating his Nanny Sandra and Nicola's Naunni at their wedding table.

How does Brooklyn Beckham feel his family values differ from his own?

He believes his family values public promotions and endorsements over everything else, contrasting with his desire for peace and privacy.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 10:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
David Beckham Victoria Beckham Brooklyn Beckham ABP Live Off The Field Beckham Family
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'I Visit Kharge's House Before Every Session': Rijiju On Oppn Creating Ruckus In Parliament
'I Visit Kharge's House Before Every Session': Rijiju On Oppn Creating Ruckus In Parliament
Cities
Caught On Cam: Doctor Runs SUV Over Delivery Executive Multiple Times In Gurugram, Arrested
Caught On Cam: Doctor Runs SUV Over Delivery Executive Multiple Times In Gurugram, Arrested
World
Five Major Pacts On Nuclear Energy, AI & Terrorism Signed During UAE President’s Brief India Visit
Five Major Pacts On Nuclear Energy, AI & Terrorism Signed During UAE President’s Brief India Visit
World
‘Not Bound To Prioritise Peace’: Trump Links Greenland Demands To Nobel Prize Snub
‘Not Bound To Prioritise Peace’: Trump Links Greenland Demands To Nobel Prize Snub
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Jaish-e-Mohammed Terror Hideout Busted in J&K’s Kishtwar
Breaking News: Software Engineer Yuvraj Dies in Water-Filled Pit, Systemic Negligence Questioned
Breaking News: Aparna Yadav-Husband Divorce Row Sparks Controversy in BJP
Rajasthan News: Hijab Row Erupts at Kota Centre, Student Alleges Entry Denied
Bihar News: Patna NEET Student Death Triggers Political Storm, Medical Report Raises Questions on Administration
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Can Water Replace Oil As Energy Source? India’s Hydrogen Mission Explained
Opinion
Embed widget