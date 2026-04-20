Finnish Driver Juha Miettinen Dies Following Multi-Car Pile-up At Nordschleife

Tragedy struck the Nürburgring Nordschleife on Saturday, April 18, 2026, when veteran Finnish driver Juha Miettinen lost his life in a multi-car accident during the ADAC 24h Nürburgring Qualifiers.

Details of Incident

The crash occurred approximately 25 to 30 minutes into the four-hour race at the Klostertal section, a high-speed stretch just before the iconic Karussell.

A total of seven vehicles were involved in the pile-up. While a definitive cause is under investigation, early reports suggest a potential oil spill on the track may have triggered the chain reaction.

"Following the collision between several vehicles, race control immediately halted the race to allow for extensive recovery and rescue operations," the race organiser said in a statement.

"Despite the immediate arrival of emergency services, the emergency medics were unable to save the driver involved after he had been extracted from the vehicle. The driver died at the medical centre after all attempts at resuscitation proved unsuccessful."

Emergency Response

Race officials immediately issued a red flag to halt competition. Miettinen, 66, was driving the #121 BMW 325i. Despite rapid extraction from his vehicle and extensive resuscitation efforts by on-site medics, he was pronounced dead at the circuit's Medical Centre.

The six other competitors involved were transported to nearby hospitals for precautionary checks. Fortunately, none sustained life-threatening injuries.

Verstappen’s Involvement

The event had garnered significant international attention due to the participation of four-time Formula 1 World Champion Max Verstappen, who was competing as part of the Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen.

"Shocked by what happened today," Verstappen shared on social media. "Motorsport is something we all love, but in times like this it is a reminder of how dangerous it can be."

Race Suspension and Tributes

Following the tragedy, organizers cancelled the remainder of Saturday’s track activity.

Competition resumed on Sunday, with a solemn minute of silence held during the grid formation at 1:00 PM local time to honor Miettinen’s memory.

Miettinen was a respected figure in the endurance racing community and a regular at the Nürburgring. This marks the first racing fatality at the Nordschleife since 2013.