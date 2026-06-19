Cape Verde Goalkeeper Vozinha Set To Reunite With Mother After FIFA World Cup Heroics

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Goalkeeper Vozinha's saves secured Cape Verde a draw.

Vozinha's mother missed team's historic World Cup debut.

US officials helped Vozinha's mother secure a visa.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Cape Verde's goalkeeper Vozinha played a crucial role in helping his team secure a 0-0 draw against Spain. While the result itself came as one of the biggest surprises of the tournament so far, it was the heroic performance of the 40-year-old goalkeeper that stole the spotlight. Vozinha was named the Player of the Match after producing a series of brilliant saves to deny Spain and help Cape Verde earn a valuable point in their World Cup campaign.

Now, ahead of Cape Verde's next match against Uruguay, the veteran goalkeeper has another reason to celebrate as he is finally set to reunite with his mother.

Watch the video of Vozinha's mother leaving for Praia here:

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha’s mother, Ana Candida Evora, traveled from Sao Vicente to Praia to complete paperwork for a trip to the United States, where she is expected to reunite with her son after missing Cape Verde's historic World Cup debut https://t.co/GAklChiW3w pic.twitter.com/cmOiFwyF0z — Reuters (@Reuters) June 18, 2026

Vozinha's Mother To Reach US

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha's mother, Ana Candida Evora, travelled from Sao Vicente to Praia to complete the paperwork required for a trip to the United States. She is expected to reunite with her son after missing Cape Verde's historic FIFA World Cup debut.

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Following the draw against Spain, the emotional goalkeeper revealed that his mother was unable to attend the match in Atlanta. According to Reuters, he said:

"No mother should miss the chance to see her child make history,"

Soon after, U.S. Congressman Hakeem Jeffries stepped in and shared a positive update regarding the situation.

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"I spoke with the Secretary of State, Marco Rubio and asked the State Department to do everything in their power to ensure that his mother can attend Cape Verde's next match. It is a ‌privilege ⁠to announce that Vozinha's mum will be able to secure a visa in time to attend their game this Sunday."

A State Department official also confirmed the development in a statement provided to Reuters: "We can confirm our visa team in Praia is in close touch with her and ⁠providing the needed services."

Reuters also shared a video showing Ana Candida Evora celebrating at São Vicente airport with friends before beginning her journey to reunite with her son.

Cape Verde Next FIFA World Cup Match

Cape Verde will next face Uruguay on June 21 before taking on Saudi Arabia on June 27 in Group H.

With his mother now expected to be present in the stands, it will be interesting to see how Vozinha performs in Cape Verde's next World Cup outing after already producing one of the tournament's most memorable performances.