Vozinha, Cape Verde's goalkeeper, was named Player of the Match after making crucial saves to secure a 0-0 draw against Spain. His heroic performance was a big surprise.
Cape Verde Goalkeeper Vozinha Set To Reunite With Mother After FIFA World Cup Heroics
Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha, who starred in the stunning 0-0 draw against Spain, is set to reunite with his mother after she secured a visa to attend the team's next World Cup match.
- Goalkeeper Vozinha's saves secured Cape Verde a draw.
- Vozinha's mother missed team's historic World Cup debut.
- US officials helped Vozinha's mother secure a visa.
FIFA World Cup 2026: Cape Verde's goalkeeper Vozinha played a crucial role in helping his team secure a 0-0 draw against Spain. While the result itself came as one of the biggest surprises of the tournament so far, it was the heroic performance of the 40-year-old goalkeeper that stole the spotlight. Vozinha was named the Player of the Match after producing a series of brilliant saves to deny Spain and help Cape Verde earn a valuable point in their World Cup campaign.
Now, ahead of Cape Verde's next match against Uruguay, the veteran goalkeeper has another reason to celebrate as he is finally set to reunite with his mother.
Watch the video of Vozinha's mother leaving for Praia here:
Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha’s mother, Ana Candida Evora, traveled from Sao Vicente to Praia to complete paperwork for a trip to the United States, where she is expected to reunite with her son after missing Cape Verde's historic World Cup debut https://t.co/GAklChiW3w pic.twitter.com/cmOiFwyF0z— Reuters (@Reuters) June 18, 2026
Vozinha's Mother To Reach US
Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha's mother, Ana Candida Evora, travelled from Sao Vicente to Praia to complete the paperwork required for a trip to the United States. She is expected to reunite with her son after missing Cape Verde's historic FIFA World Cup debut.
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Following the draw against Spain, the emotional goalkeeper revealed that his mother was unable to attend the match in Atlanta. According to Reuters, he said:
"No mother should miss the chance to see her child make history,"
Soon after, U.S. Congressman Hakeem Jeffries stepped in and shared a positive update regarding the situation.
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"I spoke with the Secretary of State, Marco Rubio and asked the State Department to do everything in their power to ensure that his mother can attend Cape Verde's next match. It is a privilege to announce that Vozinha's mum will be able to secure a visa in time to attend their game this Sunday."
A State Department official also confirmed the development in a statement provided to Reuters: "We can confirm our visa team in Praia is in close touch with her and providing the needed services."
Reuters also shared a video showing Ana Candida Evora celebrating at São Vicente airport with friends before beginning her journey to reunite with her son.
Cape Verde Next FIFA World Cup Match
Cape Verde will next face Uruguay on June 21 before taking on Saudi Arabia on June 27 in Group H.
With his mother now expected to be present in the stands, it will be interesting to see how Vozinha performs in Cape Verde's next World Cup outing after already producing one of the tournament's most memorable performances.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How did Vozinha perform in Cape Verde's match against Spain?
Why is Vozinha's mother traveling to the United States?
Vozinha's mother, Ana Candida Evora, is traveling to the US to reunite with her son. She missed Cape Verde's historic World Cup debut.
Who helped Vozinha's mother get her visa for the US?
U.S. Congressman Hakeem Jeffries and the State Department helped ensure Vozinha's mother could secure a visa in time to attend her son's next game.
When will Vozinha's mother be able to attend a World Cup match?
Vozinha's mother will secure a visa in time to attend Cape Verde's next game, which is scheduled for Sunday, June 21st, against Uruguay.