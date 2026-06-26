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English NewsSportsWATCH: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Gets Emotional As Bosnia And Herzegovina Create History

WATCH: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Gets Emotional As Bosnia And Herzegovina Create History

Bosnia and Herzegovina have reached the FIFA World Cup knockout stage for the first time, leaving Zlatan Ibrahimovic emotional as he praised the team's historic achievement.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 26 Jun 2026 06:11 PM (IST)
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  • Japan plays Brazil; Morocco continues unbeaten run to advance.

FIFA World Cup 2026: As the biggest football showdown on earth gathers momentum, the teams are slowly making their way into the knockout stage. And for the very first time in FIFA World Cup history, Bosnia and Herzegovina have qualified for the knockout stage.

The United States will now face Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32 on July 1 in Santa Clara, California. The U.S. will continue playing on the West Coast after completing their group-stage matches in Los Angeles and Seattle.

Video Of Zlatan Ibrahimovic Getting Emotional, WATCH HERE:

What Zlatan Ibrahimovic Said

Bosnia and Herzegovina's historic qualification also left Zlatan Ibrahimović emotional. Although he represented Sweden during his international career, his father is from Bosnia and Herzegovina, while his mother is from Croatia. Ibrahimović was eligible to play for Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, or Croatia, but he chose to represent the country where he was born - Sweden.

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Reacting to Bosnia and Herzegovina's qualification, Zlatan said: "That's what football is all about. Especially for Bosnia, how much this country has suffered. To see this happiness makes me very emotional, gives me goosebumps. There's my father's roots, and just to see 70,000 singing. Clearly, the Bosnian fans already won the World Cup. It makes me very happy, proud to see them advance from the group stage."

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2026: Every Confirmed Round Of 32 Match So Far

Bosnia and Herzegovina are currently ranked 62nd in the FIFA rankings, making them the lowest-ranked European team to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026. They finished third in Group B with four points and secured a historic place in the knockout stage.

Historic FIFA World Cup

This World Cup has already created history, as Bosnia and Herzegovina, Canada, South Africa and Japan have all reached the knockout stage for the first time.

Canada finished as runners-up in Group B with one win, one draw and one loss. South Africa also ended as runners-up in Group A with four points, including a surprise victory over South Korea.

Japan qualified as the runners-up in Group F after earning a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Sweden. Their reward is a Round of 32 clash against five-time World Cup champions Brazil. It will be a special moment for Japan, as Brazilian legend Zico played a key role in helping develop football in the country in the early 1990s. Now, Japan has the chance to show how far they have come against one of the greatest football nations in history.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands topped Group F after drawing with Japan and comfortably outperforming Sweden and Tunisia during the group stage. Morocco also remained unbeaten to finish second in Group C as they continue their dream of becoming the first African nation to win the FIFA World Cup. Morocco had also reached the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Which other teams made history by reaching the knockout stage for the first time in this World Cup?

Alongside Bosnia and Herzegovina, Canada, South Africa, and Japan have all reached the knockout stage for the first time in FIFA World Cup history.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 26 Jun 2026 06:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
FIFA World Cup 2026 Latest News FIFA World CUp 2026 Zlatan Ibrahimovic Emotional
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