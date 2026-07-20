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English NewsSportsFIFA World Cup 2026 Prize Money: How Much Did Spain, Argentina And Other Teams Earn?

FIFA World Cup 2026 Prize Money: How Much Did Spain, Argentina And Other Teams Earn?

The overall prize pool for this edition of the World Cup was increased by 65 per cent compared to the previous tournament.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 08:38 AM (IST)

Spain lifted the FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy after edging past Argentina 1-0 in the final. With neither side finding the net in regulation time, the match went into extra time, where Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute after a brilliant build-up by Nico Williams Arthur.

The victory ended Argentina's hopes of defending their World Cup crown, while Spain clinched their second FIFA World Cup title. Here is a look at the prize money awarded to the champions and other participating teams.

Also Read: Watch: Donald Trump Asked To Move Aside During Spain's FIFA World Cup Trophy Celebrations

Argentina struggled to create clear scoring opportunities throughout the final, and Lionel Messi was unable to inspire a comeback. Spain conceded just one goal during the entire tournament, and Argentina also failed to breach their defence in the summit clash.

As runners-up, Argentina received prize money of $33 million (approximately Rs 318 crore).

Spain Pocket Rs 481 Crore For Winning World Cup

Spain dominated the final and created several chances before finally breaking the deadlock in extra time. As FIFA World Cup 2026 champions, Spain were awarded $50 million (around Rs 481 crore).

The overall prize pool for this edition of the World Cup was increased by 65 per cent compared to the previous tournament.

Also Read: Ferran Torres Won Spain The FIFA World Cup, But His Journey Began In India

FIFA World Cup 2026 Prize Money
Champions (Spain): Rs 481 crore ($50 million)
Runners-up (Argentina): Rs 318 crore ($33 million)
Third Place (England): Rs 279 crore
Fourth Place (France): Rs 259 crore
Quarter-finalists: Rs 183 crore
Round of 16 Teams: Rs 144 crore
Round of 32 Teams: Rs 106 crore
Teams Eliminated in Group Stage: Rs 87 crore

Before You Go

FIFA World Cup 2026: England Beat France 6–4 to Claim FIFA World Cup 2026 Third Place

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 08:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Spain Messi FIFA World CUp 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 Prize FIFA World Cup 2026 Winner
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