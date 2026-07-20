FIFA World Cup 2026 Prize Money: How Much Did Spain, Argentina And Other Teams Earn?

Spain lifted the FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy after edging past Argentina 1-0 in the final. With neither side finding the net in regulation time, the match went into extra time, where Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute after a brilliant build-up by Nico Williams Arthur.

The victory ended Argentina's hopes of defending their World Cup crown, while Spain clinched their second FIFA World Cup title. Here is a look at the prize money awarded to the champions and other participating teams.

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Argentina struggled to create clear scoring opportunities throughout the final, and Lionel Messi was unable to inspire a comeback. Spain conceded just one goal during the entire tournament, and Argentina also failed to breach their defence in the summit clash.

As runners-up, Argentina received prize money of $33 million (approximately Rs 318 crore).

Spain Pocket Rs 481 Crore For Winning World Cup

Spain dominated the final and created several chances before finally breaking the deadlock in extra time. As FIFA World Cup 2026 champions, Spain were awarded $50 million (around Rs 481 crore).

The overall prize pool for this edition of the World Cup was increased by 65 per cent compared to the previous tournament.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Prize Money

Champions (Spain): Rs 481 crore ($50 million)

Runners-up (Argentina): Rs 318 crore ($33 million)

Third Place (England): Rs 279 crore

Fourth Place (France): Rs 259 crore

Quarter-finalists: Rs 183 crore

Round of 16 Teams: Rs 144 crore

Round of 32 Teams: Rs 106 crore

Teams Eliminated in Group Stage: Rs 87 crore