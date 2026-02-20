Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Formula 1’s new technical era has its first true "shock and awe" moment. At the second pre-season testing session at the Bahrain International Circuit, Ferrari sent shockwaves through pit lane by showing off their radical yet controversial rear wing on the SF-26. While other manufacturers stuck to conventional active-aero designs, Maranello engineers have literally flipped the concept of drag reduction on its head, turning rear wing upside down at over 300 km/h.

Watch Post

The innovation never stops in F1



Contrast and compare @ScuderiaFerrari's different rear wing systems 👀#F1 #F1Testing pic.twitter.com/kd6HRINJFA — Formula 1 (@F1) February 19, 2026

The ‘Macarena’ Wing: How Ferrari’s 180-Degree Flip Works

Ferrari Team Principal Fred Vasseur has reportedly nicknamed the device the "Macarena" wing due to its dramatic rotational movement. Unlike standard DRS systems that simply lift a flap to reduce a slot gap, Ferrari’s design is a marvel of mechanical ingenuity. The SF-26 features two independent actuators cleverly hidden within the wing endplates, rather than a single central pod. When the car enters "straight-line mode," these actuators rotate the upper wing elements by approximately 180 to 225 degrees.

This inversion does more than just shed drag; it effectively changes the profile of the wing into that of an aircraft. Instead of generating downforce, the inverted wing produces a small amount of aerodynamic lift. By doing so, Ferrari aims to minimize the car's rolling resistance and tire friction on straights, potentially unlocking a top-speed advantage that rivals fear could be "massive".

The Blown Diffuser Loophole: A Dual-Aero Attack

The rotating wing appears to be the second half of a sophisticated aerodynamic trap Ferrari has laid for the 2026 regulations. Just 24 hours earlier, Charles Leclerc debuted an unusual "flow-turning device" or small winglet located directly in front of the exhaust pipe. This device is designed to direct high-velocity exhaust gases toward the underside of the rear wing to energize the diffuser, a modern iteration of the "blown diffuser" technology that dominated the early 2010s.

Experts suggest the "upside-down" wing is a clever counterbalance. While the exhaust-blown diffuser generates high downforce in low-speed corners, it naturally creates extra drag on the straights. The flipping wing serves to "stall" that entire rear assembly at high speeds, effectively neutralizing the drag penalty and leaving the SF-26 as a "rocket" on the main straights.

Safety Concerns and the Looming FIA Verdict

While the paddock has praised the "genius" of the Maranello team, the design has already raised safety flags among competitors. The primary concern lies in the mechanical complexity of the 180-degree rotation. Critics argue that if the system were to fail at 320 km/h, leaving the flaps stuck in the inverted or vertical position, the resulting loss of rear-end stability could be catastrophic during high-speed overtaking maneuvers.

The FIA is expected to examine the legality of the system before the season opener in Melbourne. While the 2026 regulations dictate how quickly active aero must move (within 400 milliseconds), they do not explicitly limit the angle of rotation or the final orientation of the wing in its secondary position. Ferrari appears to have found a massive loophole in the rulebook, and with Lewis Hamilton already putting the device through its paces in Sakhir, the battle for 2026 supremacy has officially moved into the engineering lab.