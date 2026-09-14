Female Olympic Athletes Blast Sydney Sweeney Over ‘Sexualised’ Sports Prediction Ad

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sydney Sweeney's Novig campaign drew criticism for nudity.

Female athletes, like Titmus, decried the campaign's sexualization.

Sweeney responded indirectly, citing ESPN's athlete body issue.

The controversy sparked debate on sports advertising's direction.

Sydney Sweeney’s latest sports advertisement has triggered a backlash from Olympic athletes, who argue that the campaign sexualises women’s sport instead of celebrating the strength, discipline and achievements of female competitors.

The campaign for US sports prediction company Novig shows Sweeney in minimal or no clothing while posing with equipment from several sports. The advertisement has since become the subject of criticism across social media.

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No alcanzo a expresar con palabras el odio tan grande que le tengo a Sydney Sweeney https://t.co/1E27FnUzbi — Est10 (@est_10l) September 14, 2026

Ariarne Titmus Calls Out ‘Bullshit’ Marketing

Retired Olympic swimmer Ariarne Titmus was among the strongest critics of the campaign. The four-time Olympic gold medallist described the advertisement as “infuriating” and questioned why women’s bodies were still being used to sell sports-related products.

Titmus said the campaign was disrespectful to women who had dedicated their lives to training, competing and improving their performances.

“How do we live in a world where monetising a woman’s body and sexualising women’s sport is still a thing?” she wrote on Instagram.

Her comments reflected a wider concern among athletes that women’s sport continues to be marketed through appearance rather than talent, hard work and sporting excellence.

Amy Hunt Sends Message To Sydney Sweeney

British sprinter Amy Hunt also used the controversy to highlight what women’s sport actually involves. Speaking after finishing fourth in the 200m at the Ultimate Championships, Hunt directly addressed Sweeney.

“Sydney Sweeney, this is what women in sport look like,” Hunt told the BBC.

Hunt referred to Melissa Jefferson-Wooden’s winning time of 21.47 seconds, which ranks among the fastest performances ever recorded over the distance. She pointed to the muscles, sacrifice, blood, sweat and tears behind elite sport.

The British athlete added that being a woman in sport is not always glamorous or attractive, stressing that competition demands physical effort and resilience.

Female Athletes Turn Backlash Into A Statement

The response did not stop with criticism. Several athletes used the advertisement as an opportunity to showcase their own careers and the realities of high-level competition.

Australian swimmer Lani Pallister shared footage of her training, races and medals after drawing inspiration from gymnast Gracie Kramer’s message: “This is what a woman in sport looks like.”

Sprinter Bree Rizzo also posted a career highlights reel, while the Australian Institute of Sport shared content featuring archery, gymnastics, boxing, softball and sports science.

Water polo silver medallist Tilly Kearns described the advertisement in extremely strong terms, while world champion boxer Skye Nicolson said the issue was not about judging women for their appearance.

Nicolson argued that there is a difference between an athlete looking attractive while competing and using sex to sell sport. She said women can embrace femininity while still being powerful and accomplished athletes.

Sydney Sweeney Is More Than The Face Of The Campaign

Some social media users argued that the criticism should be directed at Novig rather than Sweeney. However, the actress is not simply a celebrity appearing in a paid advertisement.

According to a Novig statement, Sweeney joined the company as a strategic partner and equity holder. She was also involved in the campaign’s creative process, making her role in the project more substantial than that of a conventional brand ambassador.

The controversy has therefore raised questions about the responsibility of both the company and the actor behind the campaign.

Novig And Sweeney Benefit From The Outrage

The advertisement has also drawn comparisons with the backlash surrounding American Eagle’s “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans” campaign in 2025.

That campaign faced criticism over language that some viewers said appeared to echo eugenics-related ideas. In a now-deleted video, Sweeney discussed how genes are passed from parents to children before using the phrase “My jeans are blue.”

Months later, she acknowledged that her silence had widened the divide. Sweeney said she had been surprised by the reaction and maintained that she was against hate and divisiveness.

The latest controversy has again placed her at the centre of a debate in which outrage may generate additional attention for both the celebrity and the brand.