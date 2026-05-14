Failures are so important because they put you in a place to get back: Virat Kohli

Raipur, May 13 (PTI): Virat Kohli shrugged off the pressure of two successive ducks with an unbeaten century, admitting he was nervous when he walked out to bat and deliberately kept things simple, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets to climb to the top of the IPL table, here on Wednesday.

Kohli smashed a record-extending ninth IPL hundred as he went past MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma to become the player with the most appearances (279) in the tournament.

It was also his first IPL century since the 2024 season.

"The fact that I didn't get many runs in the last two games was, it eats me up in a way that I know I can play well and I'm hitting the ball well," Kohli told the broadcaster after he was adjudged the Player of the Match.

"But then, when you don't carry on and you know (that) you haven't created the impact for the team, it bothers you because that's basically been the goal all these years... trying to improve so that you can be the best version for your team when you play out there and make an impact," he added.

Kohli admitted that nervousness had crept in after being dismissed for ducks in the previous two outings, but added that such failures also play a role in helping a player bounce back and make an impact.

"The celebration (after completing the century) was not a big one because we know the importance of the points. It is a conscious effort to contribute more to the team," Kohli said.

"There is a reason people say pressure is a privilege -- it keeps you humble. Good pressure always helps you improve your game. A couple of games that do not go your way, you feel a bit of nervousness and that helps you." "It takes a lot of effort, but it helps your game go up. Those failures are so important because that puts you in a place to get back (to where you have been and do what has got you there)," he added.

He said he did not try anything extravagant and instead backed his natural game by picking the right lengths and finding the gaps consistently.

"... just (focused on) my positions at the crease, not doing anything extravagant and backing my game. Picking length, hitting the gaps (that) I can hit. (I am) happy I was able to back my game," said Kohli.

On extending his record tally of IPL centuries to nine, Kohli said he would continue to challenge himself while competing at the highest level.

"I just love batting; that is my core feeling. What an honour (it is) to be competing at this level and against the very best still. (I) just give my heart and soul out there because it is going to finish one day," Kohli remarked.

"(I) want to make the most of it, and look forward to pressure situations, where I am feeling a bit of heat and then I challenge myself to just go for it." "Sport teaches you a lot as a person. You build your character (when you perform under pressure). Even after all these years, it is the love for the game. I just love hitting the ball in the middle of the bat. That joy is still there and it is all God's grace, and I am thankful and grateful," he added.

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar, meanwhile, said he was pleased that the defending champions had moved to the top of the table with 16 points, displacing Gujarat Titans.

"It feels great. You play well in the tournament and everyone came in the different stage and doing their job for the team. We are taking it one game and one step at a time," Patidar said.

"Very satisfied (with the win). After 10 overs, the way we controlled their innings...to restrict them (to 192 after their start) is a good sign for us," he added. PTI AM AM DDV

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