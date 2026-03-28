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HomeSportsF1 Results: Japanese GP Qualifying 2026 - Kimi Antonelli Takes Pole As Verstappen Exits Q2

F1 Results: Japanese GP Qualifying 2026 - Kimi Antonelli Takes Pole As Verstappen Exits Q2

F1 Results: Japanese GP Qualifying 2026 Results - Kimi Antonelli secures pole position at Suzuka. See the full 2026 starting grid, qualifying times, and Max Verstappen's shock Q2 exit.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 28 Mar 2026 12:47 PM (IST)
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F1 Results: Japanese GP Qualifying 2026 Results - The 2026 Japanese Grand Prix qualifying session at the legendary Suzuka Circuit delivered a massive shake-up to the F1 starting grid. Andrea Kimi Antonelli secured a dominant pole position, leading a Mercedes front-row lockout, while reigning champion Max Verstappen suffered a rare early exit, failing to reach the final top-10 shootout.

Antonelli Claims Suzuka Pole Amid Mercedes Dominance

In a display of sheer technical precision, Andrea Kimi Antonelli clocked a blistering 1:28.778 to claim P1 for the 2026 Japan Grand Prix. The Mercedes young gun found pace in the final sector that no one else could match. George Russell secured P2, finishing +0.298s behind his teammate, ensuring the Silver Arrows occupy the front row for Sunday’s race.

Piastri and Leclerc Lead the Chase

Oscar Piastri emerged as the lead challenger for McLaren, grabbing P3 with a time of 1:29.132. He narrowly outpaced Charles Leclerc, who took P4 for Ferrari. The battle for the second row remained tight until the final seconds of Q3, with Lando Norris settling for P5, just +0.004s behind the Monegasque driver. Lewis Hamilton rounded out the top six, struggling to find the same harmony with his Ferrari W17 as his teammate.

Verstappen Eliminated in Q2 Nightmare

The biggest story of the day was the elimination of Max Verstappen. The Red Bull driver struggled with balance throughout the high-speed corners of Suzuka, posting a 1:30.262 that left him stranded in P11. This marks one of Verstappen's most difficult qualifying sessions in years, leaving him with a massive mountain to climb during the main event.

Midfield Surprises: Hadjar and Lindblad Shine

The 2026 rookie class made its mark today. Isack Hadjar impressed by taking P8, while Gabriel Bortoleto and Arvid Lindblad also successfully navigated their way into the top 10. Conversely, it was a day to forget for Aston Martin, with both Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll knocked out in Q1, occupying the final row of the grid.

Top 10 F1 Japanese GP Qualifying Results (Q3 Times)

1. Andrea Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 1:28.778
The Mercedes prodigy delivered a flawless final lap to secure his second consecutive pole of the 2026 season.

2. George Russell (Mercedes) – 1:29.076 (+0.298s)
Russell ensured a Silver Arrows front-row lockout but could not match his teammate’s pace in the final sector.

3. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 1:29.132 (+0.354s)
The Australian continues his fine form, leading the McLaren charge at a high-speed circuit that suits the MCL39.

4. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 1:29.405 (+0.627s)
Leclerc was the fastest man in Q1 and Q2 but fell back during the final shootout as track temperatures dropped.

5. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 1:29.409 (+0.631s)
Norris narrowly missed out on the second row by just four-thousandths of a second.

6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 1:29.567 (+0.789s)
Hamilton struggled with rear-end stability through the "S" Curves, settling for the third row.

7. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 1:29.691 (+0.913s)
A standout performance for Alpine, with Gasly extracting the maximum from a heavily updated floor.

8. Isack Hadjar (Red Bull) – 1:29.978 (+1.200s)
The rookie saved Red Bull's blushes by being the only car from the Milton Keynes stable to make the top 10.

9. Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi) – 1:30.274 (+1.496s)
Audi’s progress continues as Bortoleto secures another top-10 start for the German manufacturer.

10. Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls) – 1:30.319 (+1.541s)
A career-best qualifying for the teenager, who knocked out Max Verstappen to grab the final Q3 spot.

Eliminated in Q2 (Positions 11-16):

11. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 1:30.262
12. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 1:30.309
13. Nico Hulkenberg (Audi) – 1:30.387
14. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 1:30.495
15. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 1:30.627
16. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 1:31.033

Eliminated in Q1 (Positions 17-22):

17. Alex Albon (Williams) – 1:31.088
18. Oliver Bearman (Haas) – 1:31.090
19. Sergio Pérez (Cadillac) – 1:32.206
20. Valtteri Bottas (Cadillac) – 1:32.330
21. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 1:32.646
22. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 1:32.920

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which drivers struggled and were eliminated in Q1?

Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll of Aston Martin, along with Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas, were eliminated in Q1 and will start on the back row.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Mar 2026 12:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
F1 2026 Japanese GP 2026 Japanese GP Qualifying F1 Japanese GP 2026 Qualifying Results
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