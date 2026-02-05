Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsABP Live F1 Pit Stop | Want To See Vettel's Championship-Winning Car In Action In Delhi? Here's How You Can

The roar of Formula 1 returns to Delhi NCR after nearly 15 years, as Indian-origin prodigy Arvid Lindblad headlines Red Bull Moto Jam 2026. Just one week before his official F1 debut in Melbourne.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 05 Feb 2026 04:21 PM (IST)

ABP Live F1 Pit Stop: The sound of a Formula 1 engine is set to echo through National Capital Region once again. Red Bull Moto Jam 2026 is bringing the pinnacle of motorsports back to the streets of Greater Noida on March 1st.

Headlining this massive event at India Expo Centre is F1’s newest star and "generational talent," Arvid Lindblad, marking the first time F1 machinery has performed in the region since the Indian Grand Prix era.

The Return of F1 to Indian Soil

While the global F1 calendar prepares for the season opener in Australia, India gets an exclusive preview. Arvid Lindblad will pilot a VCARB-branded F1 car - specifically the legendary V8-powered RB8 that won the Indian Grand Prix in 2012, bringing high-pitched scream of Formula 1 back to its spiritual Indian home.

This showrun is a symbolic "homecoming" for the 18-year-old British-Indian driver just one week before his official race debut in Melbourne.

Arvid Lindblad: The New Face of Indian Racing

Lindblad is carving out a historic path as the third driver of Indian origin to reach Formula 1, following Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandhok. With roots in Bihar and Punjab, Arvid’s connection to Delhi is deeply personal; it’s the city where his grandparents met and fell in love.

"Doing my first showrun as a Formula 1 driver in India, where my family is from, will be very special," Lindblad shared. His helmet design, featuring the Indian flag alongside the British and Swedish flags, serves as a constant reminder of his multicultural identity.

What's the event?

The event is a first-of-its-kind multi-discipline festival. Beyond the F1 showrun, fans will witness:

  • Freestyle Motocross (FMX): High-flying stunts from world-class riders.

  • Drifting & Stunt Cars: Featuring legends like Abdo Feghali.

  • Stunt Biking: Precision performances by Aras Gibieza.

How to Get Tickets

Tickets are available on BookMyShow, but students have a unique chance to attend for free. Red Bull has launched a limited-edition Arvid Lindblad Trump Card promotion across select North Indian college canteens.

  1. Buy a Can: Purchase a Red Bull at your college canteen to receive a trump card.

  2. Find the Code: Look for a scratch-off voucher code on the card.

  3. Redeem: Enter the code on BookMyShow to unlock a free ticket for the Drift Stand.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 05 Feb 2026 04:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
F1 Formula 1 Sports News Arvid Lindblad ABP Live F1 Pit Stop
