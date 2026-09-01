Ferrari Unveils Special Michael Schumacher Tribute Livery For Monza 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ferrari unveiled Schumacher-inspired livery and suits for Italian GP.

Livery features seven stars and logo, honoring his legacy.

Tribute marks 1996 debut, celebrating his five Ferrari championships.

Ferrari has unveiled a special livery that will feature on its SF-26 at the upcoming Italian GP at Monza. The livery is a Michael Schumacher-inspired design that Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will race with at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza.

This follows Scuderia’s unveiling of Schumacher-inspired race suits for the two drivers as Ferrari gears up for the Monza GP. The livery pays tribute to the motorsport legend Schumacher, who raced for the Italian-based outfit from 1996 to 2006.

The livery features a full red design, with white on top graded into red as well. It has seven white stars on the nose, paying tribute to Schumacher's seven titles, five of which he won with Ferrari from 2000 to 2004. It also features the Michael Schumacher logo, encrypted.

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A livery fit for home 🏡 Our Monza livery is here, inspired by the lasting impact of Michael Schumacher on our team ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MWGlJi4miv — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) September 1, 2026

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Ferrari have revealed a special livery for this weekend's Italian Grand Prix 🎨



The design celebrates the lasting legacy of Michael Schumacher #F1 #ItalianGP @ScuderiaFerrari pic.twitter.com/agnbK9chsO — Formula 1 (@F1) September 1, 2026

The Italian outfit shared the announcement on its social media as we head into race week in Italy. "A livery fit for home. Our Monza livery is here, inspired by the lasting impact of Michael Schumacher on our team," Ferrari wrote in a caption to a video on X.

The Scuderia also has special race suits for the two drivers. The kits have seven stars on the back and white striping down the front, featuring Schumacher's personal logo.

The tribute marks 30 years since Schumacher's 1996 debut with Ferrari and 20 years since his final season with the Maranello outfit. Schumacher has been a motorsport legend, having won seven world titles. He won two with Benetton in 1994 and 1995 before switching to Scuderia in 1996.

He played an instrumental role in developing the squad and went on to win five straight titles from 2000 to 2004 with Ferrari, and has won the joint-most F1 titles, a record later equalled by current driver Hamilton.

Ferrari have been adopting a different look for the Monza GP since 2022. They added yellow and black accents to their F1-75 to mark their 75th anniversary. The Scuderia had a Le Mans-winning 499P-inspired design for the 2023 car at Monza. They ditched the one-off design for 2024, but it returned in 2025, when the Italian outfit ran a retro SF-25 livery inspired by the 312T, paying tribute to Niki Lauda's first title with the squad 50 years earlier.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)