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HomeSportsF1 Chinese GP Results: Antonelli 2nd Youngest To Win, Hamilton Grabs 1st Podium In Ferrari Stripes

F1 Chinese GP Results: Antonelli 2nd Youngest To Win, Hamilton Grabs 1st Podium In Ferrari Stripes

Chinese GP Race Results: Kimi Antonelli becomes second-youngest F1 winner in history after a stunning debut victory at the 2026 Chinese GP. Mercedes 1-2 as Hamilton grabs his first Ferrari podium.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 15 Mar 2026 02:35 PM (IST)
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F1 Chinese GP Race Results: Kimi Antonelli claimed victory at the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix, becoming the second-youngest race winner in Formula 1 history. The 19-year-old Italian sensation converted his pole position into a dominant win, trailing only Max Verstappen in the all-time record books for youngest victors. Behind the teen prodigy, George Russell secured a second-place finish to complete a massive Mercedes one-two, while Lewis Hamilton finally broke his podium drought with Ferrari to take third. The race was defined by some big attrition, with several heavyweights, including Max Verstappen and both McLaren drivers, failing to reach the checkered flag.

Antonelli's Dream

Kimi Antonelli’s victory at the Shanghai International Circuit is a landmark moment for the sport. Leading from the front, the teenager showed immense composure to fend off his more experienced teammate and navigate the technical demands of the track. After crossing the line, an emotional Antonelli told his pit wall, "You've made me achieve one of my dreams." This win validates the bold decision by Mercedes to promote the youngster, proving the Silver Arrows have successfully engineered a car capable of reclaiming the top step of the podium.

Russell Leads the Standings

While Antonelli took the headlines, George Russell played a vital role in securing the Mercedes one-two finish. By finishing as the runner-up, Russell managed to maintain a slim one-point lead over his younger teammate in the 2026 Drivers' Championship standings. Russell’s consistency has been the bedrock of the team’s early-season success, and his ability to push Antonelli while securing maximum team points has placed Mercedes in a commanding position at the top of the Constructors' table.

Ferrari’s First for Hamilton

The third major story of the day belonged to Lewis Hamilton, who secured his first-ever podium for Ferrari. After a challenging start to his tenure with the Scuderia, Hamilton’s third-place finish marked a significant breakthrough in his 26th appearance for the Italian team. He led home teammate Charles Leclerc, who finished fourth. Further down the field, British youngster Oliver Bearman produced a sensational drive to finish fifth for Haas, marking one of the best results in the team's history. These performances were made possible in part by a chaotic afternoon that saw Max Verstappen, Oscar Piastri, and Lando Norris all record DNFs, completely upending the expected order.

2026 Chinese Grand Prix: Official Race Results

  1. A.K. Antonelli (Mercedes) — Winner

  2. George Russell (Mercedes) 

  3. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari)

  4. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

  5. Oliver Bearman (Haas)

  6. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

  7. Liam Lawson (RB) 

  8. Isack Hadjar (Red Bull) 

  9. Carlos Sainz Jr. (Williams) 

  10. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) 

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix?

Kimi Antonelli claimed victory at the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix, marking a significant win for Mercedes.

What was Kimi Antonelli's age when he won?

Kimi Antonelli was 19 years old when he won the Chinese Grand Prix, making him the second-youngest race winner in Formula 1 history.

Who finished second and third in the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix?

George Russell secured second place for Mercedes, and Lewis Hamilton achieved his first podium for Ferrari in third.

Which prominent drivers did not finish the race?

Max Verstappen, Oscar Piastri, and Lando Norris all failed to finish the race, contributing to the chaotic nature of the event.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Mar 2026 02:32 PM (IST)
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Formula 1 F1 2026 ABP Live F1 Pit Stop Chinese GP Race Results Chinese GP 2026
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