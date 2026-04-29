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HomeSportsCharles Leclerc Takes Miami Break Before Race Week, Spotted Unwinding On Beach With Wife Alexandra

Charles Leclerc Takes Miami Break Before Race Week, Spotted Unwinding On Beach With Wife Alexandra

Viral images show Charles Leclerc enjoys a quiet Miami beach break with wife Alexandra Saint Mleux ahead of the Grand Prix after their Monaco wedding.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 11:43 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Charles Leclerc enjoyed a beach day with his wife.
  • The couple recently married in an elegant Monaco ceremony.
  • Viral photos showed the couple's casual beach outing.

Charles Leclerc took some time off ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, opting for a relaxed outing by the beach in the city. The Ferrari star was seen enjoying the coastal setting in Miami on Tuesday alongside his wife, Alexandra Saint Mleux. With the intensity of the Formula One calendar rarely allowing downtime, the brief getaway appeared to be a much-needed pause before returning to competitive action. Images circulating online showed the couple soaking in the sun and spending quality time together in a laid-back setting.

Newlywed Moments After Monaco Wedding

The knot in Monaco earlier this year. Their wedding drew attention for its elegance and personal touches. Alexandra chose a white lace gown for the ceremony, while Leclerc complemented the occasion in a white suit.

One of the standout moments from the celebration was their departure in a rare vintage car, a 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa. The iconic vehicle, deeply connected to Ferrari’s racing heritage, added a nostalgic and symbolic element to their special day.

Leclerc also shared glimpses of the ceremony through a video, capturing moments such as the exchange of rings and celebrations with close friends and family. Their dog Leo was also part of the occasion, making it even more personal and memorable.

Relaxed Beach Day Goes Viral

In Miami, the couple appeared completely at ease as they spent time by the sea. Leclerc was seen wearing black swim shorts and sunglasses while stepping into the water, while Alexandra stayed close by in a green bikini. Their dog Leo accompanied them once again, reinforcing the intimate and relaxed vibe of the outing.

The visuals from their beach day quickly gained traction on social media, with fans appreciating the candid glimpse into the driver’s life away from the racetrack.

With race weekend approaching, this short break serves as an important mental and physical reset for Leclerc. The demanding nature of Formula One leaves little room for downtime, making such moments crucial for maintaining balance during the season.

As he prepares to return to action in Miami, Leclerc will hope to carry this calm and refreshed mindset onto the track, aiming for a strong performance in the upcoming race.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Charles Leclerc do before the Miami Grand Prix?

Charles Leclerc took some time off ahead of the Miami Grand Prix and enjoyed a relaxed outing by the beach in Miami with his wife.

When did Charles Leclerc get married?

Charles Leclerc got married earlier this year in Monaco. The ceremony was noted for its elegance and personal touches.

What vintage car did Charles Leclerc use for his wedding departure?

Charles Leclerc and his wife departed in a rare vintage car, a 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa, adding a nostalgic element to their special day.

Did Charles Leclerc's dog attend his wedding?

Yes, their dog Leo was part of the occasion, making their wedding even more personal and memorable.

How did fans react to the images of Leclerc's beach day?

The visuals from their beach day quickly gained traction on social media, with fans appreciating the candid glimpse into Leclerc's life away from the racetrack.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 29 Apr 2026 11:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Grand Prix Charles Leclerc ABP Live F1 Pit Stop Alexandra Saint Mleux
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