Lando Norris will start the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix from pole position. He achieved this by topping qualifying at the Madrid Madring circuit.
F1 2026 Spanish GP Starting Grid: Confirmed Driver Line-Up After Penalties
F1 2026 - Spanish GP Starting Grid: Check the complete F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2026 starting grid, with Lando Norris on pole and Carlos Sainz dropping three places after a penalty.
- Lando Norris clinched pole position for the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix.
- Championship leader Kimi Antonelli starts alongside Norris on front row.
- Carlos Sainz penalized; Bearman and Stroll will miss race.
- Verstappen, Hamilton, Leclerc complete top five starters for race.
F1 2026 - Spanish GP Starting Grid: Lando Norris will start the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix from pole position after topping qualifying for Formula 1’s first race at the Madrid Madring. Championship leader Kimi Antonelli will line up alongside him on the front row, while Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton occupy the second row.
The starting grid was updated after Carlos Sainz received a three-place penalty.
F1 2026: Spanish Grand Prix Starting Grid
1. Lando Norris | McLaren
2. Kimi Antonelli | Mercedes
3. Max Verstappen | Red Bull
4. Lewis Hamilton | Ferrari
5. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari
6. George Russell | Mercedes
7. Oscar Piastri | McLaren
8. Liam Lawson | Racing Bulls
9. Franco Colapinto | Alpine
10. Arvid Lindblad | Red Bull
11. Nico Hülkenberg | Audi
12. Gabriel Bortoleto | Audi
13. Esteban Ocon | Haas
14. Pierre Gasly | Alpine
15. Yuki Tsunoda | Red Bull
16. Alex Albon | Williams
17. Carlos Sainz | Williams
18. Fernando Alonso | Aston Martin
19. Sergio Perez | Cadillac
20. Valtteri Bottas | Cadillac
Norris Beats Antonelli To Madrid Pole
Norris secured the first pole position at the Madrid Madring after finishing ahead of Antonelli in qualifying.
The result gives the McLaren driver a strong opportunity to reduce the gap to championship leader Antonelli, who will start directly alongside him. Verstappen and Hamilton will begin the race from the second row, with Ferrari team-mate Leclerc starting fifth.
Russell qualified sixth, ahead of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri and Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson.
Colapinto And Lindblad Complete Q3 Field
Franco Colapinto and Arvid Lindblad completed the top-10 qualifying order. Both Audi cars missed out on Q3 and will start from the sixth row.
Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly will line up behind them, while Yuki Tsunoda and Alex Albon occupy 15th and 16th on the grid.
The two Spanish drivers will start alongside each other on the ninth row. Sainz was originally higher in the order but dropped three places following his penalty, while Fernando Alonso will start 18th.
Bearman And Stroll To Miss Race Start
Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas will share the 10th row for Cadillac.
Oliver Bearman and Lance Stroll did not take part in qualifying and are listed as not starting. Stroll was handed a penalty linked to an engine change, while Bearman also missed the qualifying session.
The 2026 Spanish Grand Prix will take place this weekend at the Madrid Madring.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who secured pole position for the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix?
Where is the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix being held?
The 2026 Spanish Grand Prix is taking place at the Madrid Madring circuit. This event marks Formula 1's first race at this location.
Why did Carlos Sainz receive a grid penalty?
Carlos Sainz received a three-place penalty, causing him to drop down the starting grid. He will now start from 17th position for the race.
Which drivers will not be starting the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix?
Oliver Bearman and Lance Stroll are listed as not starting the race. Neither driver participated in the qualifying session.