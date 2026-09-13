F1 2026 Spanish GP Starting Grid: Confirmed Driver Line-Up After Penalties

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lando Norris clinched pole position for the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix.

Championship leader Kimi Antonelli starts alongside Norris on front row.

Carlos Sainz penalized; Bearman and Stroll will miss race.

Verstappen, Hamilton, Leclerc complete top five starters for race.

F1 2026 - Spanish GP Starting Grid: Lando Norris will start the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix from pole position after topping qualifying for Formula 1’s first race at the Madrid Madring. Championship leader Kimi Antonelli will line up alongside him on the front row, while Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton occupy the second row.

The starting grid was updated after Carlos Sainz received a three-place penalty.

F1 2026: Spanish Grand Prix Starting Grid

1. Lando Norris | McLaren

2. Kimi Antonelli | Mercedes

3. Max Verstappen | Red Bull

4. Lewis Hamilton | Ferrari

5. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari

6. George Russell | Mercedes

7. Oscar Piastri | McLaren

8. Liam Lawson | Racing Bulls

9. Franco Colapinto | Alpine

10. Arvid Lindblad | Red Bull

11. Nico Hülkenberg | Audi

12. Gabriel Bortoleto | Audi

13. Esteban Ocon | Haas

14. Pierre Gasly | Alpine

15. Yuki Tsunoda | Red Bull

16. Alex Albon | Williams

17. Carlos Sainz | Williams

18. Fernando Alonso | Aston Martin

19. Sergio Perez | Cadillac

20. Valtteri Bottas | Cadillac

Norris Beats Antonelli To Madrid Pole

Norris secured the first pole position at the Madrid Madring after finishing ahead of Antonelli in qualifying.

The result gives the McLaren driver a strong opportunity to reduce the gap to championship leader Antonelli, who will start directly alongside him. Verstappen and Hamilton will begin the race from the second row, with Ferrari team-mate Leclerc starting fifth.

Russell qualified sixth, ahead of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri and Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson.

Colapinto And Lindblad Complete Q3 Field

Franco Colapinto and Arvid Lindblad completed the top-10 qualifying order. Both Audi cars missed out on Q3 and will start from the sixth row.

Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly will line up behind them, while Yuki Tsunoda and Alex Albon occupy 15th and 16th on the grid.

The two Spanish drivers will start alongside each other on the ninth row. Sainz was originally higher in the order but dropped three places following his penalty, while Fernando Alonso will start 18th.

Bearman And Stroll To Miss Race Start

Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas will share the 10th row for Cadillac.

Oliver Bearman and Lance Stroll did not take part in qualifying and are listed as not starting. Stroll was handed a penalty linked to an engine change, while Bearman also missed the qualifying session.

The 2026 Spanish Grand Prix will take place this weekend at the Madrid Madring.