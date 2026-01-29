The third day of the Barcelona Shakedown concluded and provided much-needed data for several Formula 1 teams as they navigate the transition into the new 2026 regulations.

With the five-day event now past the halfway mark, the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya saw a flurry of activity, featuring rookie debuts and the first official appearance of the reigning World Champion’s new challenger.

Track Action and Key Debuts

The morning session began with George Russell leading the way for Mercedes, battling frigid track temperatures as low as two degrees Celsius. Despite the cold, the Silver Arrows enjoyed a productive day, with rookie Kimi Antonelli taking over in the afternoon to complete a full race simulation.

A major highlight of the day was the arrival of Lando Norris in the McLaren MCL40. Sporting the #1 for the first time, Norris spent his initial laps understanding the complex new power units and battery systems.

The reigning world champion noticed that the 2026 cars feel slightly slower in corners. He highlighted their increased straight-line acceleration and the challenge of managing the hybrid energy.

New Faces and Rookie Runs

It was a landmark day for Arvid Lindblad, who made his debut for Racing Bulls. After rain delayed his initial plans, the rookie successfully completed an extensive test program without any mechanical issues.



Similarly, Franco Colapinto and Pierre Gasly shared duties for Alpine, with Gasly noting that the new Mercedes-powered challenger requires a complete "reset" of driving references compared to previous years.

At Haas, Oliver Bearman returned to the cockpit, though his session was briefly interrupted by a minor technical glitch. Meanwhile, Nico Hulkenberg made his first appearance for Audi, reporting a productive afternoon after a slow start.

Looking Ahead to the Final Days

As the shakedown enters its final phase, Aston Martin remains the only team yet to hit the track, with their debut scheduled for Thursday. Williams has confirmed that they will skip the Barcelona event entirely, focusing instead on the upcoming official pre-season tests in Bahrain, starting on February 11.

With most teams having used two of their three permitted running days, the strategy for the remaining sessions will shift toward qualifying-style runs and final system checks, with the hope of favorable weather conditions.