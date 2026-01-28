F1 2026 Shakedown Day 2: Ferrari & Red Bull Dominate Barcelona Track Time

The road to Formula 1's revolutionary 2026 season continues at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with Day 2 of the shakedown giving fans the first glimpses of the next-generation cars. The weather seemed unpredictable but it couldn't stop Ferrari and Red Bull from hitting the tracks and dominating track time, successfully putting their new challengers to the test.

Ferrari and Red Bull Lead the Charge

As the session opened, Ferrari was the first to emerge from the pit lane. Charles Leclerc, behind the wheel of the SF-26, focusing on preliminary system checks and mileage. Red Bull followed shortly after, with Max Verstappen making his debut in the RB22.

The morning session was interrupted by rain around 10:30 AM, forcing teams to adapt. However, it mattered little to the teams. Following the lunch break, the teams swapped drivers; Lewis Hamilton took over the Ferrari while rookie Isack Hadjar stepped into the Red Bull. Hamilton managed a significant 120-lap haul despite the damp conditions, proving the reliability of the Scuderia's new package.

Driver Reactions: "A Whole New World"

Charles Leclerc noted the stark difference in the 2026 regulations, describing the SF-26 as "very, very all-new." He said that the focus remains on new systems rather than outright performance for now.

Lewis Hamilton echoed these sentiments, praising the factory team for delivering a car that ran without major mechanical failures on its first day. "Figuring out how to get the tires working in the wet was really productive," Hamilton remarked, noting that the team collected vital data for the long development road ahead.

Paddock Movement: Who’s Next?

While Ferrari and Red Bull were busy, other teams opted for a different strategy. Mercedes sat out the day due to the rain forecast, while McLaren confirmed they will begin their three-day program on Wednesday. Aston Martin remained in the garage, preparing for a Thursday debut, and Williams stayed on the sidelines, having opted out of the Barcelona event entirely.