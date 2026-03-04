Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







ABP Live F1 Pit Stop | The 2026 Formula 1 season is barely out of the garage, and it’s already facing a crisis that transcends the racetrack. As regional instability in the Middle East reaches a boiling point, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has issued a statement on Instagram, warning that "safety and well-being" will now dictate the fate of upcoming Grands Prix in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. With the Australian Grand Prix season-opener in Melbourne just days away, the sport’s governing body is monitoring the situation as missile and drone strikes continue to rock the Gulf region.

Ben Sulayem's Statement

Ben Sulayem took to social media on Monday, March 2, to clarify the FIA’s stance. He stated that the commercial calendar will not take precedence over human life.

"Safety and wellbeing will guide our decisions as we assess the forthcoming events scheduled there for the FIA World Endurance Championship and the FIA Formula One World Championship," Ben Sulayem posted. "Our organization is built on unity and shared purpose. That unity matters now more than ever".

Watch Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohammed Ben Sulayem (@mohammed.ben.sulayem)

The Domino Effect: Qatar WEC Already Postponed

The President's words were followed by immediate action in other series. The FIA has already officially postponed the Qatar 1812km, the season-opener for the World Endurance Championship (WEC) originally scheduled for March 26–28. The WEC season will now begin at Imola in Italy on April 17–19. Geopolitical tensions and restricted logistics following strikes on major regional hubs like Doha, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi.

Bahrain and Saudi Arabia Under Scrutiny

While the next three F1 races in Australia (March 8), China (March 15), and Japan (March 29) are considered safe, the April double-header is currently in the "danger zone".

Bahrain Grand Prix (April 12): Considered highly exposed due to its proximity to recent conflict zones. A key Pirelli wet-weather tyre test in Bahrain was already cancelled last weekend following missile strikes near Manama.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (April 19): Scheduled just seven days after Bahrain, the Jeddah race is under intense review as F1 management evaluates insurance and logistical viability.