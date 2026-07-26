F1 2026: Lando Norris Ends Eight-Month Wait With A Dominant Hungarian GP Win

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Norris won Hungarian Grand Prix, seizing lead from Piastri.

Late Virtual Safety Car affected podium; Hamilton received penalty.

Verstappen finished second, Antonelli third; Hamilton dropped to fifth.

Hulkenberg secured Audi's first points with ninth-place finish.

F1 2026 Hungarian GP Race Results: Lando Norris returned to the top step of the Formula 1 podium with victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix after a race that swung dramatically in his favour. The McLaren driver lost the lead at the start but recovered through strategy and race circumstances to claim his first Grand Prix win in eight months. Max Verstappen finished second, while championship leader Kimi Antonelli completed the podium.

Piastri's Misfortune Opens The Door For Norris

Oscar Piastri made the better getaway and overtook Norris in the opening corners to lead the race. The Australian controlled the early stages as McLaren managed both drivers on different tyre strategies.

The race changed during the second round of pit stops when Piastri made contact with Carlos Sainz while lapping the Williams driver at Turn 2. The incident cost him valuable time before gearbox damage forced him to retire.

Norris capitalised on the delay by jumping ahead through the pit cycle and never surrendered the lead.

After taking the chequered flag, Norris said over team radio: "Car was unbelievable today, well done guys, incredible. We were flying. Nice to be finally able to do it all for you. Feels like it's been a while."

Virtual Safety Car Decides Podium Positions

A late Virtual Safety Car, triggered by Piastri's retirement, reshaped the fight behind the race leader.

Verstappen stayed on track to secure second place, while Mercedes youngster Kimi Antonelli held onto third to strengthen his championship lead.

Ferrari attempted an aggressive strategy by bringing Lewis Hamilton into the pits during the neutralisation. However, the seven-time world champion exceeded the pit lane speed limit while exiting.

Hamilton reacted over team radio, saying: "Handing out penalties like crazy."

The five-second penalty eventually dropped him behind team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Hamilton Penalised As Hulkenberg Scores First Audi Points

Hamilton crossed the line fourth but slipped to fifth after the time penalty. Leclerc inherited fourth place to complete a solid afternoon for Ferrari.

Red Bull's Isack Hadjar continued his impressive season with sixth place, while George Russell recovered from a difficult opening lap to finish seventh.

Liam Lawson claimed eighth for Racing Bulls.

Nico Hulkenberg delivered Audi's first points finish of the 2026 Formula 1 season with ninth place, while Arvid Lindblad secured the final championship point in tenth.

Hungarian Grand Prix 2026 Results

Winner: Lando Norris (McLaren)

2nd: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

3rd: Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes)

4th: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

5th: Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari)

6th: Isack Hadjar (Red Bull)

7th: George Russell (Mercedes)

8th: Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls)

9th: Nico Hulkenberg (Audi)

10th: Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls)