ABP Live F1 Pit Stop | 2026 Grid Photo Unveiled: Audi and Cadillac Join The 11-Team Photo

ABP Live F1 Pit Stop | 2026 Grid Photo Unveiled: Audi and Cadillac Join The 11-Team Photo

A historic 11-team grid, 100% sustainable fuel, and the Hamilton-Leclerc era begins! Check out the highlights from the F1 2026 group photo in Bahrain as a new age of racing kicks off.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 03:52 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

ABP Live F1 Pit Stop | The future of Formula 1 officially arrived on Wednesday as the "Class of 2026" gathered on the Bahrain International Circuit grid for the traditional season-opening group photo. This wasn't just another pre-season ritual; it marked a historic expansion of the sport, featuring 11 teams for the first time in the modern era.

New Faces, New Rules, New Rivalries


The photo captured a grid transformed by the sport's most radical regulatory overhaul in decades.

Expanded Field: The inclusion of newcomers Audi and Cadillac signaled a massive shift in the paddock's power dynamics.

Sustainable Future: The 2026 challengers are built under a new technical framework featuring 50-50 hybrid power units, active aerodynamics, and 100% sustainable fuels.

Nimbler Design: The latest generation of cars has been engineered to be smaller and lighter, promising closer wheel-to-wheel racing.

Grid Highlights

The centerpiece of the session was undoubtedly the first official appearance of the Ferrari pairing: Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

Championship Contenders: McLaren looks to maintain its momentum with the settled duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

The Champion's New Ally: At Red Bull, triple world champion Max Verstappen was seen alongside his new teammate, rookie sensation Isack Hadjar.

Paddock Banter: Russell's Pranks Lighten the Mood

Despite the high stakes of pre-season testing beginning immediately after the shoot, the atmosphere remained jovial. George Russell took center stage as the grid's resident prankster, reportedly switching Lando Norris's name sticker on his car and engaging in lighthearted banter with his former teammate, Lewis Hamilton.

The playful exchanges between teams on social media underscored a rare moment of unity before the 11 teams began the grueling task of data collection under the new regulations.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is significant about the F1 grid photo from Bahrain?

It marked the official arrival of the 'Class of 2026' and the sport's historic expansion to 11 teams in the modern era.

What are the key changes for the 2026 Formula 1 season?

The 2026 cars feature a new technical framework with 50-50 hybrid power units, active aerodynamics, and sustainable fuels. They are also designed to be smaller and lighter.

Which new teams have joined Formula 1 for 2026?

Audi and Cadillac are the new teams joining the grid for the 2026 season.

Who were some of the notable pairings featured in the grid photo?

Key pairings included Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc at Ferrari, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri at McLaren, and Max Verstappen with rookie Isack Hadjar at Red Bull.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 18 Feb 2026 03:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Formula 1 ABP Live F1 Pit Stop Formula 1 2026 Grid Photo
