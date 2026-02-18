ABP Live F1 Pit Stop | 2026 Grid Photo Unveiled: Audi and Cadillac Join The 11-Team Photo

It marked the official arrival of the 'Class of 2026' and the sport's historic expansion to 11 teams in the modern era.
A historic 11-team grid, 100% sustainable fuel, and the Hamilton-Leclerc era begins! Check out the highlights from the F1 2026 group photo in Bahrain as a new age of racing kicks off.
ABP Live F1 Pit Stop | The future of Formula 1 officially arrived on Wednesday as the "Class of 2026" gathered on the Bahrain International Circuit grid for the traditional season-opening group photo. This wasn't just another pre-season ritual; it marked a historic expansion of the sport, featuring 11 teams for the first time in the modern era.
New Faces, New Rules, New Rivalries
The photo captured a grid transformed by the sport's most radical regulatory overhaul in decades.
Expanded Field: The inclusion of newcomers Audi and Cadillac signaled a massive shift in the paddock's power dynamics.
Sustainable Future: The 2026 challengers are built under a new technical framework featuring 50-50 hybrid power units, active aerodynamics, and 100% sustainable fuels.
Nimbler Design: The latest generation of cars has been engineered to be smaller and lighter, promising closer wheel-to-wheel racing.
Grid Highlights
The centerpiece of the session was undoubtedly the first official appearance of the Ferrari pairing: Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.
Championship Contenders: McLaren looks to maintain its momentum with the settled duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.
The Champion's New Ally: At Red Bull, triple world champion Max Verstappen was seen alongside his new teammate, rookie sensation Isack Hadjar.
Paddock Banter: Russell's Pranks Lighten the Mood
Despite the high stakes of pre-season testing beginning immediately after the shoot, the atmosphere remained jovial. George Russell took center stage as the grid's resident prankster, reportedly switching Lando Norris's name sticker on his car and engaging in lighthearted banter with his former teammate, Lewis Hamilton.
The playful exchanges between teams on social media underscored a rare moment of unity before the 11 teams began the grueling task of data collection under the new regulations.
