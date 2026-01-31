Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BudgetWPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsF1 2026 Barcelona Shakedown Conclusion: Hamilton Tops Timesheets As Ferrari And Mercedes Show Might

F1 2026 Barcelona Shakedown Conclusion: Hamilton Tops Timesheets As Ferrari And Mercedes Show Might

Hamilton noted the car felt "enjoyable to drive" and praised the team's preparation, stating the start of this campaign feels stronger than their 2025 buildup.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 31 Jan 2026 02:28 PM (IST)

The first official "shakedown" of the 2026 Formula 1 era has concluded at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, leaving the paddock with a clear early picture of the new power unit hierarchy. In a week characterized by high-speed straight-line performance and technical intrigue, Lewis Hamilton delivered a statement performance in his final outing of the week, setting the quickest time of the five-day event.

Hamilton and Ferrari: The ‘Sleeper Hit’

While Mercedes led much of the early week, Ferrari emerged as the definitive "sleeper hit." Hamilton’s late-day flyer of 1m16.348s on Friday afternoon edged out George Russell’s previous benchmark by nearly a tenth of a second. The Scuderia's reliability was equally impressive, with the SF-26 clearing over 2,000 km across the week.

Hamilton noted the car felt "enjoyable to drive" and praised the team's preparation, stating the start of this campaign feels stronger than their 2025 buildup.

Mercedes: The Reliability Juggernaut

Mercedes proved to be the undisputed reliability king. The German manufacturer's power units (including customers McLaren, Williams, and Alpine) cleared a staggering 5,271 km, the equivalent of over 17 race distances.

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli were the busiest duo, racking up 502 laps for the works team alone. Feedback suggests the Mercedes engine is currently the most refined in managing the new 50/50 electrical-to-ICE power split.

Red Bull-Ford and the Wildcards

Red Bull-Ford Powertrains silenced critics who expected the new manufacturer to struggle. Despite a heavy crash by Isack Hadjar on Day 2 that required parts to be flown in from Milton Keynes, the RBPT-powered cars completed 622 laps.

Max Verstappen returned on the final day to log 118 laps, focusing on long-run data over headline times. Meanwhile, the Adrian Newey-designed Aston Martin AMR26 made a late but visually striking debut, though it ended the week at the bottom of the mileage charts.

Audi and Cadillac: The Learning Curve

For the new entrants, the week was a steep learning curve. Audi's program was hampered by early gremlins, resulting in two red flags and the lowest mileage of any full-time manufacturer. Cadillac, led by Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez, focused on "problem-solving," ending the week 4.6 seconds off the pace but successfully completing their initial sensor-validation program.

F1 2026 Barcelona Shakedown Test: STATISTICS

Fastest Lap Times (Overall Week)

Pos Driver Team Best Lap Time
1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1m16.348s
2 George Russell Mercedes 1m16.445s
3 Lando Norris McLaren 1m16.594s
4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1m16.653s
5 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1m17.081s

Engine Manufacturer Reliability (Total Laps)

Manufacturer Total Laps Total Kilometres
Mercedes 1,142 5,318.29
Ferrari 990 4,610.43
RBPT-Ford 622 2,896.65
Audi 240 1,117.68
Honda 65 302.71

 

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 31 Jan 2026 02:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lewis Hamilton Formula 1 Barcelona Shakedown Ferrari F1 F1 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'I Have No Information': Sharad Pawar On Sunetra Pawar Taking Oath As Maharashtra Deputy CM
'I Have No Information': Sharad Pawar On Sunetra Pawar Taking Oath As Maharashtra Deputy CM
World
US Government Partially Shuts Down Amid Deadlock Over Homeland Security Funding
US Government Partially Shuts Down Amid Deadlock Over Homeland Security Funding
India
Ajit Pawar's Wife Sunetra Likely To Be Sworn In As Maharashtra Deputy CM Today
Sunetra Pawar Likely To Be Sworn In As Maharashtra Deputy CM Today
World
Fresh Epstein Files Allege Trump Was 'Compromised By Israel', FBI Document Says
Fresh Epstein Files Allege Trump Was 'Compromised By Israel', FBI Document Says
Advertisement

Videos

Bengal Polls: Humayun Kabir’s Murshidabad Rally with AIMIM Support Signals Major Political Shift Ahead of Bengal 2026 Polls
Rajasthan News: Jodhpur Police Form SIT to Probe Sadhvi Prem Baisa Death as Mystery Deepens on Fourth Day Investigation
Politics: AIMIM Pushes for Dalit–Muslim Alliance, Holds Talks with BSP in Uttar Pradesh
Patna NEET Student Death Case: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Recommends CBI Probe Amid Rising Pressure
Breaking News: Ajit Pawar Faction Rejects Merger Claims, Says Sunetra Pawar Should Lead NCP
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
UGC Rules Against Caste-Based Discrimination: Why Rules Suffer From Vagueness, Enforcement Gaps & Avoid Caste-Versus-Caste Trap
Opinion
Embed widget