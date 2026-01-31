F1 2026 Barcelona Shakedown Conclusion: Hamilton Tops Timesheets As Ferrari And Mercedes Show Might
Hamilton noted the car felt "enjoyable to drive" and praised the team's preparation, stating the start of this campaign feels stronger than their 2025 buildup.
The first official "shakedown" of the 2026 Formula 1 era has concluded at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, leaving the paddock with a clear early picture of the new power unit hierarchy. In a week characterized by high-speed straight-line performance and technical intrigue, Lewis Hamilton delivered a statement performance in his final outing of the week, setting the quickest time of the five-day event.
Hamilton and Ferrari: The ‘Sleeper Hit’
While Mercedes led much of the early week, Ferrari emerged as the definitive "sleeper hit." Hamilton’s late-day flyer of 1m16.348s on Friday afternoon edged out George Russell’s previous benchmark by nearly a tenth of a second. The Scuderia's reliability was equally impressive, with the SF-26 clearing over 2,000 km across the week.
Mercedes: The Reliability Juggernaut
Mercedes proved to be the undisputed reliability king. The German manufacturer's power units (including customers McLaren, Williams, and Alpine) cleared a staggering 5,271 km, the equivalent of over 17 race distances.
George Russell and Kimi Antonelli were the busiest duo, racking up 502 laps for the works team alone. Feedback suggests the Mercedes engine is currently the most refined in managing the new 50/50 electrical-to-ICE power split.
Red Bull-Ford and the Wildcards
Red Bull-Ford Powertrains silenced critics who expected the new manufacturer to struggle. Despite a heavy crash by Isack Hadjar on Day 2 that required parts to be flown in from Milton Keynes, the RBPT-powered cars completed 622 laps.
Max Verstappen returned on the final day to log 118 laps, focusing on long-run data over headline times. Meanwhile, the Adrian Newey-designed Aston Martin AMR26 made a late but visually striking debut, though it ended the week at the bottom of the mileage charts.
Audi and Cadillac: The Learning Curve
For the new entrants, the week was a steep learning curve. Audi's program was hampered by early gremlins, resulting in two red flags and the lowest mileage of any full-time manufacturer. Cadillac, led by Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez, focused on "problem-solving," ending the week 4.6 seconds off the pace but successfully completing their initial sensor-validation program.
F1 2026 Barcelona Shakedown Test: STATISTICS
Fastest Lap Times (Overall Week)
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Best Lap Time
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1m16.348s
|2
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1m16.445s
|3
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1m16.594s
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1m16.653s
|5
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1m17.081s
Engine Manufacturer Reliability (Total Laps)
|Manufacturer
|Total Laps
|Total Kilometres
|Mercedes
|1,142
|5,318.29
|Ferrari
|990
|4,610.43
|RBPT-Ford
|622
|2,896.65
|Audi
|240
|1,117.68
|Honda
|65
|302.71