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HomeSportsF1 Barcelona-Catalunya GP 2026 Starting Grid, Driver And Constructor Standings Ahead Of Race

F1 Barcelona-Catalunya GP 2026 Starting Grid, Driver And Constructor Standings Ahead Of Race

F1 Barcelona-Catalunya GP: Get the full Formula 1 starting grid for the 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, plus current driver and constructor standings ahead of race day.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 13 Jun 2026 09:29 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • George Russell secured pole position, with Lewis Hamilton alongside.
  • Championship leader Kimi Antonelli qualified third, Lando Norris starts fourth.
  • Mercedes maintains significant lead in the constructor standings.

F1 Barcelona-Catalunya GP: The provisional starting lineup and championship tables have been officially confirmed ahead of the highly anticipated Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix. Mercedes starlet Kimi Antonelli enters the seventh round of the campaign holding a commanding sixty-six-point advantage following a spectacular performance in Monaco. His primary rivals must now capitalise on critical starting placements to halt his incredible momentum.

George Russell Claims Pole Position 

The competitive front row features an intriguing battle between long-term paddock rivals looking to stamp their authority early on Sunday afternoon. Mercedes driver George Russell successfully claimed the absolute top spot during a tense qualifying session.

The British racer will start immediately ahead of Seven-Time World Champion Lewis Hamilton. The experienced forty-one-year-old continues to show excellent technical form for his new squad.

Championship pacesetter Kimi Antonelli secures the third grid slot. He starts directly alongside McLaren driver Lando Norris, who rounds out a highly competitive top four positions.

ALSO READ | Barcelona-Catalunya GP vs Spanish GP: History And Key Differences Explained

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix Starting Grid

1. George Russell (Mercedes)

2. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari)

3. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes)

4. Lando Norris (McLaren)

5. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

6. Isack Hadjar (Red Bull)

7. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

8. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls)

9. Nico Hulkenberg (Audi)

10. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

11. Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls)

12. Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi)

13. Franco Colapinto (Alpine)

14. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

15. Ollie Bearman (Haas)

16. Carlos Sainz (Williams)

17. Esteban Ocon (Haas)

18. Alex Albon (Williams)

19. Sergio Perez (Cadillac)

20. Valtteri Bottas (Cadillac)

21. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

22. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

Mercedes Maintain Dominant Lead

The current team standings reflect absolute dominance from Brackley-based Mercedes after securing several high-profile podium selections. They currently lead historic rivals Ferrari by seventy-nine clear points.

Meanwhile, McLaren holds a comfortable third place in the team standings. Defending champions Red Bull continue to struggle down in fourth position after enduring several challenging race weekends.

F1 2026 Driver Standings Ahead Of Barcelona-Catalunya GP

1. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 156 points

2. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 90 points

3. George Russell (Mercedes) – 88 points

4. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 75 points

5. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 58 points

6. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 58 points

7. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 43 points

8. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 35 points

9. Isack Hadjar (Red Bull) – 26 points

10. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 24 points

11. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 18 points

12. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 15 points

13. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 6 points

14. Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls) – 11 points

15. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 3 points

16. Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi) – 2 points

17. Alex Albon (Williams) – 1 point

18. Sergio Perez (Cadillac) – 1 point

19. Nico Hulkenberg (Audi) – 0 points

20. Valtteri Bottas (Cadillac) – 0 points

21. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 0 points

22. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 0 points

F1 2026 Constructor Standings Ahead Of Barcelona-Catalunya GP

1. Mercedes – 244 points

2. Ferrari – 165 points

3. McLaren – 116 points

4. Red Bull – 69 points

5. Alpine – 50 points

6. Racing Bulls – 35 points

7. Haas – 21 points

8. Williams – 11 points

9. Audi – 2 points

10. Cadillac – 1 point

11. Aston Martin – 0 points

WATCH POST

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who secured pole position for the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix?

George Russell from Mercedes claimed pole position during a tense qualifying session. He will start immediately ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

Who is leading the F1 2026 Driver Standings ahead of the Barcelona-Catalunya GP?

Kimi Antonelli from Mercedes leads the F1 2026 Driver Standings with 156 points. He holds a commanding sixty-six-point advantage.

Which team is leading the F1 2026 Constructor Standings?

Mercedes is leading the F1 2026 Constructor Standings with 244 points. They hold a seventy-nine-point lead over Ferrari.

Where will Kimi Antonelli start in the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix?

Championship pacesetter Kimi Antonelli will start from the third grid slot. He starts directly alongside McLaren driver Lando Norris.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Jun 2026 09:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
F1 2026 ABP Live F1 Pit Stop Barcelona-Catalunya GP Barcelona GP Barcelona GP Starting Grid F1 Barcelona Starting Grid 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix Standings Kimi Antonelli Mercedes Points George Russell Pole Barcelona F1 Driver Standings 2026
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