George Russell from Mercedes claimed pole position during a tense qualifying session. He will start immediately ahead of Lewis Hamilton.
F1 Barcelona-Catalunya GP 2026 Starting Grid, Driver And Constructor Standings Ahead Of Race
F1 Barcelona-Catalunya GP: Get the full Formula 1 starting grid for the 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, plus current driver and constructor standings ahead of race day.
- George Russell secured pole position, with Lewis Hamilton alongside.
- Championship leader Kimi Antonelli qualified third, Lando Norris starts fourth.
- Mercedes maintains significant lead in the constructor standings.
F1 Barcelona-Catalunya GP: The provisional starting lineup and championship tables have been officially confirmed ahead of the highly anticipated Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix. Mercedes starlet Kimi Antonelli enters the seventh round of the campaign holding a commanding sixty-six-point advantage following a spectacular performance in Monaco. His primary rivals must now capitalise on critical starting placements to halt his incredible momentum.
George Russell Claims Pole Position
The competitive front row features an intriguing battle between long-term paddock rivals looking to stamp their authority early on Sunday afternoon. Mercedes driver George Russell successfully claimed the absolute top spot during a tense qualifying session.
The British racer will start immediately ahead of Seven-Time World Champion Lewis Hamilton. The experienced forty-one-year-old continues to show excellent technical form for his new squad.
Championship pacesetter Kimi Antonelli secures the third grid slot. He starts directly alongside McLaren driver Lando Norris, who rounds out a highly competitive top four positions.
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Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix Starting Grid
1. George Russell (Mercedes)
2. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari)
3. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes)
4. Lando Norris (McLaren)
5. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
6. Isack Hadjar (Red Bull)
7. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)
8. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls)
9. Nico Hulkenberg (Audi)
10. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
11. Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls)
12. Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi)
13. Franco Colapinto (Alpine)
14. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)
15. Ollie Bearman (Haas)
16. Carlos Sainz (Williams)
17. Esteban Ocon (Haas)
18. Alex Albon (Williams)
19. Sergio Perez (Cadillac)
20. Valtteri Bottas (Cadillac)
21. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)
22. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)
Mercedes Maintain Dominant Lead
The current team standings reflect absolute dominance from Brackley-based Mercedes after securing several high-profile podium selections. They currently lead historic rivals Ferrari by seventy-nine clear points.
Meanwhile, McLaren holds a comfortable third place in the team standings. Defending champions Red Bull continue to struggle down in fourth position after enduring several challenging race weekends.
F1 2026 Driver Standings Ahead Of Barcelona-Catalunya GP
1. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 156 points
2. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 90 points
3. George Russell (Mercedes) – 88 points
4. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 75 points
5. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 58 points
6. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 58 points
7. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 43 points
8. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 35 points
9. Isack Hadjar (Red Bull) – 26 points
10. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 24 points
11. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 18 points
12. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 15 points
13. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 6 points
14. Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls) – 11 points
15. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 3 points
16. Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi) – 2 points
17. Alex Albon (Williams) – 1 point
18. Sergio Perez (Cadillac) – 1 point
19. Nico Hulkenberg (Audi) – 0 points
20. Valtteri Bottas (Cadillac) – 0 points
21. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 0 points
22. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 0 points
F1 2026 Constructor Standings Ahead Of Barcelona-Catalunya GP
1. Mercedes – 244 points
2. Ferrari – 165 points
3. McLaren – 116 points
4. Red Bull – 69 points
5. Alpine – 50 points
6. Racing Bulls – 35 points
7. Haas – 21 points
8. Williams – 11 points
9. Audi – 2 points
10. Cadillac – 1 point
11. Aston Martin – 0 points
WATCH POST
The starting grid for Sunday's race 👀#F1 #BarcelonaGP pic.twitter.com/P9n9lUILRp— Formula 1 (@F1) June 13, 2026
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who secured pole position for the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix?
Who is leading the F1 2026 Driver Standings ahead of the Barcelona-Catalunya GP?
Kimi Antonelli from Mercedes leads the F1 2026 Driver Standings with 156 points. He holds a commanding sixty-six-point advantage.
Which team is leading the F1 2026 Constructor Standings?
Mercedes is leading the F1 2026 Constructor Standings with 244 points. They hold a seventy-nine-point lead over Ferrari.
Where will Kimi Antonelli start in the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix?
Championship pacesetter Kimi Antonelli will start from the third grid slot. He starts directly alongside McLaren driver Lando Norris.